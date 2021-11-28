Riverkeeper strives to improve water quality

Thanks to a reader’s suggestion that I find out all I can about Riverkeepers and then share the information in an article, I got in touch with Brandon Jones, “chief scientist and the face and voice of our organization,” said John Searby, executive director of Catawba Riverkeeper.
In other words, Brandon is “the” Riverkeeper for the Catawba and Wateree rivers, which, I learned, are the same system, same water — just a name change after Lake Wateree in South Carolina. Brandon and a staff of around 10 are part of the Catawba Riverkeeper Foundation.
Other rivers in the U.S. and abroad have Riverkeepers. There’s much info about all that at catawbariverkeeper.org, but I’ll go ahead and quickly offer some history. According to the website, the first U.S. Riverkeeper program formed in 1972 after Hudson River fishermen “gathered forces in the 1970s to combat polluters of their beloved river.” The article continues, “Catawba Riverkeeper was the 21st Keeper program in the United States, receiving [its] license on August 11, 1997. Since then, more than 300 Keepers of rivers, bays, lakes and sounds have become licensed members of the Waterkeeper Alliance around the world … the focus of this successful Riverkeeper program has been on directly improving water quality through monitoring and conservation advocacy, and on increasing public awareness through education and strong partnerships.”
Since its formation, the nonprofit Catawba Riverkeeper program always has had one main Riverkeeper. There have been five, and now Brandon is number six. He’s been at it about four years. In addition to his Keeper duties, he’s finishing up his master’s thesis, the subject of which is, simply put, water chemistry. On the day I spoke with Brandon, he was at Catawba Riverkeeper office headquarters in McAdenville (AKA Christmas Town USA). There’s a satellite office in Morganton, and, said Brandon, “We’re about to open an outdoor classroom in Chester County in South Carolina.” He called it “a 5-acre space on the river to engage the public and encourage people to come out and learn about the river.”
Catawba Riverkeeper, which works to preserve the Catawba Wateree watershed, 5,000 square miles in North and South Carolina, relies on volunteers “to help locate concerns and do the work, such as sampling and cleanup,” said Brandon, who described Oct. 6’s Riversweep. “About 1,700 volunteers pulled 53,000 pounds of trash from the Catawba and Wateree rivers.” He said they work with local municipalities to properly dispose of the rubbish.
Much of it is tires, lots of plastic, Styrofoam. Brandon really hates Styrofoam. “Every Styrofoam tray can break up into smaller and smaller pieces,” he warned.
While 26½ tons of litter sounds like a lot, Brandon did offer an encouraging word: “We do see some progress. There’s less intentional dumping.” Which means that in the past, people and businesses just threw whatever into the water with much more disregard than they do now, things such as appliances. Volunteers do still find the occasional refrigerator, however.
Brandon said volunteers perform a variety of cleaning jobs: along the river’s edges, in parks and greenways that are miles from the water but from where trash blows to the river, and in the water itself. People physically get in the river to look for and retrieve items. Brandon said individuals bring their boats to participate in Riversweep, an annual event that takes place the first Saturday in October. Some of them spread tarps over their watercraft, get into the water to find trash, and then dump collected objects onto the tarps. “There was a dive team at Lake Hickory this year,” Brandon reported.
In October, volunteers worked at 57 sites spread from Lake James to Lake Wateree — about 200 miles. Other smaller cleanups occur at various times during the year.
Another international program that Catawba Riverkeeper is a part of is Swim Guide, a water quality service that involves sampling water sources for fecal bacteria “to inform the public about water safety,” Brandon explained, adding that federal law concerning sampling doesn’t apply to fresh water bodies other than the Great Lakes, “so it’s up to nonprofits to do the work.” It’s expensive, but necessary. “The most common question we get,” said Brandon, “is, ‘Is it safe to swim?’”
Volunteers take samples from Memorial Day weekend through Labor Day weekend, driving their personal watercraft to specific locations, taking samples, writing notes about what they see and smell, and taking photographs. Brandon said photos can show, for example, animal life in a specific area, accounting for the fecal bacteria. Or, written notes and pictures might alert the Riverkeeper to harmful algae blooms. Volunteers take their samples, notes, and photos to interns, who take the materials to a lab in McAdenville or Morganton.
“The samples are processed using the same process water treatment plants use,” Brandon pointed out. “Then results are posted approximately 24 hours later, so people know where they can and can’t swim.”
No signage is erected, but results can be found on social media, by way of a Swim Guide app, and through a text system for those who’ve provided their cell numbers and want to be informed.
Winter is quickly approaching, but it doesn’t mean less work for the Riverkeeper, his staff, or volunteers. “There’s still water quality issues to deal with, lobbying lawmakers to better protect water quality, and doing data analyses,” said Brandon. Analyses are used in State of the River reports. Also in the cold months, permit reviews continue. This work has to do with deciding who, such as industries, has permission to discharge into the river.
Finally, there’s restoration work. Brandon shared that Catawba Riverkeeping had moved from just preservation to preservation AND restoration. An example is the planting of trees along river banks to hinder erosion. Another is the construction of manmade beaver dams.
This is a new idea for Catawba Riverkeeper, but if you check the internet, you’ll find that folks have been installing artificial beaver dams called Beaver Dam Analogs in western and northwestern states for some time, and the results have been positive. They, by creating ponding areas, for instance, promote the return of fish and wildlife.
Brandon suggested they’d put beaver dams on creeks to improve the water quality. “This is a pilot program,” said Brandon. “You build a beaver dam and try to entice a beaver to adopt it. They’re only useful if a beaver comes along and agrees to do the maintenance.”
At this point in our talk, I started giggling, imagining a beaver sitting up, arms crossed, eyes closed, two-toothed overbite prominently displayed, shaking his head from left to right as if to say, “Nope, not gonna live in a fake dam,” while one of his contemporaries comes gliding through the water, gleefully accepting the offer, he being a beaver that appreciates prefab housing.
After pointing to Beaver Dam Analogs’ success out west, Brandon suggested, “It seems to be an inexpensive way to do a lot of restoration work.”
Brandon emphasized that Catawba Riverkeeper is a grassroots organization that needs the public’s help: financial support and time — “Being our eyes and ears of what’s going on on the river.” If you’d like to support Catawba Riverkeeper, go to catawbariverkeeper.org, become a member, fill out an application, and download the free app.
