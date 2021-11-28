Riverkeeper strives to improve water quality

Since its formation, the nonprofit Catawba Riverkeeper program always has had one main Riverkeeper. There have been five, and now Brandon is number six. He’s been at it about four years. In addition to his Keeper duties, he’s finishing up his master’s thesis, the subject of which is, simply put, water chemistry. On the day I spoke with Brandon, he was at Catawba Riverkeeper office headquarters in McAdenville (AKA Christmas Town USA). There’s a satellite office in Morganton, and, said Brandon, “We’re about to open an outdoor classroom in Chester County in South Carolina.” He called it “a 5-acre space on the river to engage the public and encourage people to come out and learn about the river.”

Catawba Riverkeeper, which works to preserve the Catawba Wateree watershed, 5,000 square miles in North and South Carolina, relies on volunteers “to help locate concerns and do the work, such as sampling and cleanup,” said Brandon, who described Oct. 6’s Riversweep. “About 1,700 volunteers pulled 53,000 pounds of trash from the Catawba and Wateree rivers.” He said they work with local municipalities to properly dispose of the rubbish.

Much of it is tires, lots of plastic, Styrofoam. Brandon really hates Styrofoam. “Every Styrofoam tray can break up into smaller and smaller pieces,” he warned.