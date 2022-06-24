Rising gas prices and the effect on Catawba Valley; faith-based United Way agency struggles to afford gasoline expenses

With gas prices at more than $4.50 per gallon, Catawba Valley residents, local businesses, governments and organizations are adjusting to paying more at the pump.

The City of Newton’s price for the monthly diesel fuel shipment has more than doubled in the past year. The cost in May 2021 was $16,495.08, and the cost in May 2022 was $34,692.41, according to Public Information Officer Alex Frick.

The unleaded gas cost, which is used mostly for police patrol cars, also more than doubled from $5,655.71 in May 2021 to $12,024.98 in May 2022.

Newton’s 2022-2023 budget for fuel costs relied on a projection of $3.24 per gallon, Frick said. He said that the city added a 2% operational increase across departments for the coming 2022-2023 fiscal year budget that begins in July.

Local businesses that use drivers as a key part of their operation also have to manage rising fuel prices.

Sidecar Delivery Owner Jesse Valdez said the increase in gas prices has impacted his food delivery business in Hickory. He added a surcharge per order that goes directly to delivery drivers to help them with gas expenses.

Valdez said that consumers may find orders to be a little more expensive, but the extra charge is necessary for him and the drivers to make a living. Because of the increased price of gas, Valdez said he is also having a hard time finding drivers who want to work in the Morganton and Statesville areas.

United Way agency Exodus Homes is struggling due to gas prices. The organization provides 73 beds of faith-based supportive housing to homeless men and women returning to the community from treatment centers and prisons.

“Transportation is a critical component of our ministry and without it, our ability to do everything else is affected,” Executive Director Rev. Reggie Longcrier said.

“We are doing all we can to cut transportation costs but we need help from those who believe in our mission to keep going,” Assistant Executive Director Rev. Susan Smith said.

Exodus Works gives residents an opportunity to work in jobs that include relocation, landscaping, and general labor. Exodus Works transportation gets residents back and forth to work, to the doctor, mental health services, social services, recovery groups, court, church and other places necessary to improve the lives of people in the aftermath of addiction or incarceration.

The organization uses 20 vehicles that require unleaded gasoline as well as seven diesel vehicles, which require more costly fuel. Exodus Works is called upon frequently by the Hickory Code Enforcement to clean up homes and places throughout the city. These jobs require heavy-duty vehicles.

Catawba County Communications and Marketing Director Amy McCauley said the county is monitoring fuel costs and will make adjustments as needed. At this time, the county is not implementing any new fuel-related measures.

