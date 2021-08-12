Rising COVID cases cause local events to be canceled

As the number of COVID-19 cases begins to rise, some events are being postponed or canceled.

The Bethlehem Star Celebration planned to take place Aug. 21 at Mount Pisgah Lutheran Church has been postponed. This event was planned in remembrance of people who lost their lives during the pandemic.

The Bethlehem Star lights have remained on since March 2020. The illuminated star stood as a beacon of hope to the community during the pandemic. The August event was designed as a remembrance of those who died from COVID-19. The plan was to turn off the star to symbolize the end of the pandemic.

“When hospitals started filling again, we decided it wouldn’t be the appropriate time,” the Rev. Mike Stone, of Mount Pisgah Lutheran, said.

According to Stone, the ceremony will be incorporated into the annual Bethlehem Star Lighting on Dec. 4. The event will feature a special service led by Bethlehem ministers, musicians and community members.

Another event canceled by an upswing in new virus cases was the James Elbert Hall Family Reunion scheduled for Aug. 14 at Mount Pisgah Lutheran. This reunion is held every year on the second Saturday of August. The family hopes that they will be able to come together next year.