Ridgeview Works Job Fair to be at library

HICKORY — Looking for a new career or job opportunity? The City of Hickory and Western Piedmont Workforce Development - NCWorks will host the Ridgeview Works Job Fair on Tuesday, Feb. 8, from 2-5 p.m., in the community room at the Ridgeview Branch Library.

The job fair will feature informational booths for several local employers and program partners. Participating organizations include Catawba Valley Community College, Greenway Public Transportation, Performance Food Group, City of Hickory, CommScope, Shurtape, and more.

In addition to connecting local talent with current opportunities, the hiring event marks the official kickoff of the new Ridgeview Works program.

Ridgeview Works is a collaboration between the City of Hickory and Western Piedmont Workforce Development - NCWorks to provide career services to the Ridgeview community of Hickory. Western Piedmont Workforce Development is a service of the Western Piedmont Council of Governments.

Through Ridgeview Works, community members can receive one-on-one assistance from the NCWorks Career Center of Catawba County at the Ridgeview Branch Library. An NCWorks Career Advisor is available for consultations in the group study room at the library every Wednesday from 1-5 p.m.