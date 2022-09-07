Ridgeview resident calls on Hickory council, police to help decrease drugs, shootings

A Ridgeview resident addressed the Hickory City Council on Tuesday to ask for assistance in fighting crime in the community he loves.

Barry Jolley, a graduate of the former Ridgeview High School, said he is concerned about the drugs and violent crimes, including recent shootings, that plague the largely Black community where he lives.

Jolley said he recently joined a group of Ridgeview residents called Men of Action, which meets weekly at the Ridgeview Recreation Center. The group is working to find ways to make the community safer, Jolley said.

“This is our starting point, to have the council involved and the police department involved, as well,” Jolley said. “That’s mostly about what it is, that we acknowledge that we are in action and trying to get this mud out of the water.”

Jolley said he hopes the city council and police department will partner with the Men of Action to further the group’s initiative to lessen crime in the area. Jolley was adamant that change has to come from within the community.

“I want to be there to make sure we have an established stronghold on the Ridgeview community,” Jolley said. “That way it won’t just be somebody coming in there and just taking over.”

Jolley said he is a proud member of the Ridgeview community and he wants other residents to be proud, too. He said he graduated from Ridgeview High School in 1966 before the school closed its doors. He also wore a white Ridgeview High School Class of ’66 reunion shirt with a large orange panther emblazoned on the front to the council meeting.