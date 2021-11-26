Ridgeview Rec Center reopens today

The Ridgeview Recreation Center is set to reopen today, according to a release form the city of Hickory.

The recreation center has been closed to make room for a temporary library while renovations were made to the Ridgeview Library. The recreation center is reopening as the city prepares to reopen the renovated library next month.

The recreation center will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. today.

Starting Saturday, the center will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m on Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays and noon to 8 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

Kevin Griffin is the City of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.

