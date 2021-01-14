Ridgeview Library will close for week

HICKORY — Hickory’s Ridgeview Branch Library will be temporarily closed the week of Jan. 18-23. As construction continues on the Ridgeview Branch Library expansion and renovation project, this closure will allow library staff to pack and move materials in preparation for renovations to the existing building.
The Ridgeview Branch Library will reopen the following Monday (Jan. 25), with operations located in the neighboring Ridgeview Recreation Center at 115 Seventh Ave. SW.
For more information about Hickory Public Library and the Ridgeview Branch Library expansion and renovation project, call 828-304-0500 or visit www.hickorync.gov/library.