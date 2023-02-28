Ella Connor Rhinehart was happy to be crowned as the homecoming queen in 1966.

At the time, she did not realize she would be the all-Black school’s final homecoming queen and part of the last graduating class, just ahead of school integration.

Being crowned on the football field was an honor, she said, because Ridgeview Panthers football games were well attended. Fans filled the stands for home games, she said.

Her time at Ridgeview was filled with happy memories.

“I enjoyed school. My favorite subjects were art and glee club,” she said. “My most memorable moment at Ridgeview was when I was in 10th grade, and I served the juniors and seniors at the prom.”

Rhinehart said her favorite teacher was Dorothy Patterson.

After graduation, she married Frank Rhinehart and they were a couple for 44 years, separated only by Frank’s death in 2016.

Rhinehart has faced her own health issues.

“God has healed me, and now I am cancer-free and have been for 28 years,” she said. She said her faith and prayer are important parts of her day.

“I feel good at the age of 75,” she said, “and enjoy working on my flowers, traveling and serving my church.”

Rhinehart is a member of Hartzell Memorial United Methodist Church in Hickory.