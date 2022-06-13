Ridgeview community members to tell their stories

HICKORY — People are invited to Ridgeview Branch Library on Saturday, June 18 at 2:30 p.m. to commemorate Juneteenth. Community members will share stories and memories of the Ridgeview community and how it shaped and continues to influence them.

This story telling project gives means to connect the community, people and common causes. A performance by members of the Ridgeview Sliders will follow. This event is part of a larger celebration of Juneteenth happening across Catawba County.

For more information, call 828-345-6037. Ridgeview Branch Library is located at 706 First St. SW.