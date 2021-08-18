Ridgeview Community Block Party scheduled

HICKORY — Hickory Police Department and the Hickory Parks, Recreation & Sports Tourism Department invite the community to the annual Ridgeview Community Block Party this Friday, Aug. 20, from 5-8 p.m. at Taft Broome Park.

Enjoy music by DJ Nita B, games, activities, a bounce house, and free hamburgers, hot dogs, and drinks at this family-friendly event. School supplies will be available for students while supplies last.

Additional sponsors of this free back-to-school community event include Hickory Antiques Mall, I Heart Grooming, Modern Nissan, Maxine Loftis, O’Reilly Auto Parts, Plush Kutz, U-Haul, Pelican’s Snoballs, Exodus House, Walmart, and the Thompson Family.

Taft Broome Park is located at 115 Seventh Ave., SW in Hickory.