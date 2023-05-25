Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

HICKORY — Ridgeview Branch Library will host local author Hope Tabor on Saturday, May 27, at 1 p.m.

Tabor uses her ingenuity to inspire positive values in youth and children through her books. During this event, she will be sharing about her newest picture book, "Scout NoDoubt."

Tabor was born and raised in Hickory. She later graduated from Mitchell Community College where she earned an art degree in digital media. Tabor went on to write her first book, ”Dear Mr. Sun.” This will be a great time to learn about her inspiration for her books, illustrations, and more. Signed copies of her books will also be available to purchase.

No registration is required for this event.

For more information, call 828-345-6037 or visit the library online at https://www.hickorync.gov/calendar/events/category/library/. Ridgeview Branch Library is located at 706 First St. SW. All library programs are free and open to the public.