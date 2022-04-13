 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Ridgeview Branch Library to host local author event

  • 0

HICKORY — Ridgeview Branch Library will host local author Sharon Lutz on Saturday, April 23, beginning at 11 a.m. to share her new picture book, "Untouchable: A Story of the Ridgeview Panthers as Told by Xenophone Lutz Jr."

The author will share her inspiration for the book as well as more information about the 1964 undefeated football team from Ridgeview High.

Lutz is a 22-year veteran teacher from Hickory and currently lives in Greensboro. She has two daughters and writes children’s books to inspire young readers. Lutz will have copies of her new book available to sell and sign. Learn more about Ridgeview history and celebrate this local author.

For more information, call 828-345-6037. Ridgeview Branch Library is located at 706 First St., SW, at the corner of First Street and Seventh Avenue, SW, beside Ridgeview Recreation Center. All library programs are free and open to the public.

Lutz

Lutz
0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Baby sloth discovered during feeding time at UK zoo

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert