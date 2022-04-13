Ridgeview Branch Library to host local author event

HICKORY — Ridgeview Branch Library will host local author Sharon Lutz on Saturday, April 23, beginning at 11 a.m. to share her new picture book, "Untouchable: A Story of the Ridgeview Panthers as Told by Xenophone Lutz Jr."

The author will share her inspiration for the book as well as more information about the 1964 undefeated football team from Ridgeview High.

Lutz is a 22-year veteran teacher from Hickory and currently lives in Greensboro. She has two daughters and writes children’s books to inspire young readers. Lutz will have copies of her new book available to sell and sign. Learn more about Ridgeview history and celebrate this local author.

For more information, call 828-345-6037. Ridgeview Branch Library is located at 706 First St., SW, at the corner of First Street and Seventh Avenue, SW, beside Ridgeview Recreation Center. All library programs are free and open to the public.