Ridgeview Branch Library presents Heart-A-Thon series

HICKORY — Celebrate American Heart Month with Ridgeview Branch Library. From Feb. 6-11, Ridgeview Branch Library will host a variety of opportunities to focus on heart health, stress management, and learning healthy ways to cook through its Heart-a-Thon series.

• YMCA Mobile Kitchen, Food for the Heart, will be held Monday, Feb. 6, 5:30-7 p.m. It is for adults and teens. Visit the library to learn a new recipe. Staff from the YMCA will guide you through cooking a heart-healthy meal using seasonal ingredients. Registration is required and will open three weeks before the event. Appropriate for ages 16 and older.

• Table Top Zen Gardens will be held Tuesday, Feb. 7, at 5 p.m. for adults and teens. Create your own zen garden to wash away the stress of the world. Registration is required and will open three weeks before the event. Appropriate for ages 13 and older.

• STEAM Explorers, Matters of the Heart will be held Wednesday, Feb. 8, at 4 p.m. for children. Have fun exploring and learning about the science of your heart. Participants will do some hands-on activities to explore the different elements of blood and learn the important part your heart plays in your circulatory system. For children in Grades K-5.

• Can We Talk, Navigating Mental Health in the Black Community will be held Thursday, Feb. 9, at 5:30 p.m. for adults and teens. Let's talk about mental health in the community and learn the importance of speaking up and reaching out. Appropriate for ages 13 and older.

• Blood Pressure Kit Open House will be held Friday, Feb. 10, 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. for adults and teens. Drop in to learn about the library’s blood pressure kits which are available to check out with your library card. Appropriate for ages 13 and older.

• Health is Wealth Check-ups will be held Saturday, Feb. 11, from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. for adults and families. Come by and get free check-ups provided by community health agencies.

Registration is required. To register or for more information call 828-345-6037 or visit us online at https://www.hickorync.gov/calendar/events/category/library/. Ridgeview Branch Library is located at 706 First St. SW. All library programs are free and open to the public.