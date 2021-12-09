Ridgeview Branch Library plans grand reopening

HICKORY — The newly renovated and expanded Ridgeview Branch Library will open its doors for a grand reopening event and ribbon cutting this Saturday, Dec. 11.

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., the public is invited to tour the new space and participate in family-friendly drop-in activities in the community room, including holiday music bingo, rock painting, and wooden ornament crafts. Taproot Coffee Bus will be on-site from 10 a.m. until noon and Pooter Pop Kettle Corn will be available from noon until 2 p.m.

A ribbon cutting to celebrate the renovated facility will take place at 11:30 a.m. The ceremony will feature comments from Hickory Mayor Hank Guess, Ward 4 Hickory City Councilman David Williams, and Hickory Public Library Director Sarah Greene, as well as Cozette Sinclair with Friends of Ridgeview Branch Library and David Moore with McMillan Pazdan Smith Architecture.

Since last summer, the Ridgeview Branch building has been receiving a major overhaul and upgrade.

A space needs assessment completed by CBSA Architects in 2019 revealed that the library needed an expansion and identified specific needs from the community. Architects from McMillan Pazdan Smith prepared the design plans for the project to meet those needs.