Ribbons awarded to outstanding quilts in show

HICKORY — When visitors to the recent 2022 Stars Over the Valley Quilt Show presented by the Catawba Valley Quilters’ Guild first entered the Hickory Convention Center, they were greeted by a “signature wall” comprised of 78 different 15-inch quilts made by guild members. The wall was conceived of and brought to fruition by member Greg Colson.

More than 300 quilts were on display this year with 88 ribbons handed out. This was the first show held in four years. Mary Bucy and Gigi Miller coordinated the event. Visitors came from throughout North Carolina plus all of the neighboring states and some from California and Oregon as well.

Scott Murkin of the National Association of Certified Quilt Judges shared feedback for every member who entered a quilt to be judged.

The top award winners were Best of Show, and they received gold ribbons. In the Single Maker category, Ann Becker received a gold for her “Rainbow Lone Star.” A second Best of Show gold ribbon in the Multiple Makers category went to Barbara Mahnke and Ann Becker for their entry titled “More Sandstone Than Sage.” Murkin named Frances Allen’s quilt, “Suspended,” as his Judge’s Choice piece.

Additional entries receiving gold ribbons were Pat Carson for Best Use of Surface Design for “Feathered Friends for Tula”; Debbie Swartzel took the Best Piecing award for “Perseverance”; the Best Hand Appliqué ribbon went to Chris Appenzeller for “Funky Town Flowers”; and Best Machine Applique went to Ann Becker for her “Berry Blossoms.” In the Best Hand Embroidery category, the ribbon went to Maureen Teague for her “American Sampler,” while the Best Machine Embroidery ribbon went to Jan Hutchinson for “Covered Bridges.” The award for Best Non-Professional Quilting — stationary sew head was given to Lisa Echerd for “Hot and Cold”; for Best Non-Professional Quilting – movable sew head to Debbie Swartzel for “A River Runs Through It”; for Best Professional Quilting to Rebecca Mullins for Kay Henderson’s “Tapestry;” and finally, Susan Leithiser’s “Hint of the Holidays” was chosen for the Best Hand Quilting ribbon.

Hickory Mayor Hank Guess selected Karen Berlin’s “Long May She Wave” for the Mayor’s Choice award and show visitors voted Kathleen Dukelow’s “Something Shiny and Blue” as Viewers’ Choice.

Other ribbons awarded included:

Category 100 — Single Maker (small quilt) — blue ribbon to Janet Hunt for “Raccoon Ridge”; red ribbon to Gigi Miller for “Flower Power”; green ribbon to Peg Senn for “Happy Dance;” and honorable mention to Reba Walden for “Melting Chocolate Caramel Feathered Star.”

Category 150 — Single Maker (small/medium quilt) — blue ribbon to Mary Whipkey for “Rooster Shine”; red ribbon to Kathleen Dukelow for “You Are Loved”; green ribbon to Teena McRary for “Diane’s Denim;” and honorable mention to Mary Whipkey for “Bursting Star.”

Category 200 — Single Maker (medium quilt) — blue ribbon to Ann Becker for “Berry Blossoms”; red ribbon to Debbie Swartzel for “Geography Lesson”; green ribbon to Mary Bucy for “Mermaid in a Bottle”; and honorable mention to Karen Berlin for “Dad’s Legacy Poncho Liner.”

Category 250 — Single Maker (medium large quilt) — blue ribbon to Debbie Swartzel for “Perseverance”; red ribbon to Debbie Swartzel for “A River Runs Through It”; green ribbon to Cindy Konarski for “Arizona Friends”; honorable mentions to Ann Becker for “Serendipity” and to Debbie Swartzel for “Strawberry Fields.”

Category 300 — Single Maker (large quilt) — blue ribbon to Ann Becker for “Rainbow Lone Star”; red ribbon to Gigi Miller for “Castles for Kellys”; green ribbon to Debbie Swartzel for “Experimenting With Hue”; honorable mention to Cindy Konarski for “Ed’s Cross.”

Category 400 — Duet (small quilt) — blue ribbon to Chris Appenzeller for “Funky Town Flowers”; red ribbon to Kay Henderson for “Night Owls”; green ribbon to Pat Carson for “Rainbow Stars”; and honorable mention to Pat Carson for “Double Bubbles.”

Category 450 — Duet (small/medium quilt) — blue ribbon to Libby Sigmon for “Birds of a Feather”; red ribbon to Jan H. Carpenter for “Mon Beau Sapin”; green ribbon to Marianne McCormic for “Bubble Up Parade”; and honorable mention to Peggy Barton for “Ben’s Quilt.”

Category 500 — Duet (medium quilt) — blue ribbon to Lynda Benfield for “Late Bloomers”; red ribbon to Pat Carson for “A Few of My Favorite Things”; green ribbon to Mary Bucy for “Inside Out”; and honorable mention to Libby Sigmon for “These Blues are Music for My Soul.”

Category 550 — Duet (medium/large quilt) — blue ribbon to Mary Bucy for “Queen of ’Ween”; red ribbon to Dianne Johnston for “BQ4”; green ribbon to Kathleen Whiddon for “Scott’s Quilt of Valor”; honorable mentions to Libby Sigmon for “My Protea Garden” and to Susan Fontyn for “Tunnel Vision.”

Category 600 — Duet (large quilt) — blue ribbon to Pat Carson for “Shirts Turned into Houses”; red ribbon to Maureen Teague for “American Sampler”; green ribbon to Pat Carson for “Tropical Diamonds”; honorable mention to Cynthia Williamson for “A Bird is a Poem That Flies.”

Category 650 — Duet (extra-large quilt) — blue ribbon to Barbara Mahnke for “More Sandstone Than Sage”; red ribbon to Susan Fontyn for “The Wedding Quilt”; green ribbon to Pat Carson for “Garden Jewels”; honorable mentions to Martha B. Brown for “Angels Among Us” and to Gigi Miller for “Molly and Kristin.”

Category 1,000 — Modern — blue ribbon to Mary Bucy for “Abandoned: Suburban Skies”; red ribbon to Ann Becker for “Modern Grandmother’s Garden”; green ribbon to Debbie Swartzel for “Exploring Improv”; honorable mention to Debbie Swartzel for “Dawn to Dusk.”

Category 2,000 — Art/Innovative — blue ribbon to Libby Sigmon for “Sentinel of the Night”; red ribbon to Candi Gordon for “Pray for Ukraine”; green ribbon to Joyce Pearce for “Quilt of Valor”; honorable mention to Joyce Pearce for “Leftover Biscuits.”

Category 3,000 — Home Décor/Wearable/3-D — blue ribbon to Mary Bucy for “Bargello Tree Skirt”; red ribbon to Mary Bucy for “Aboriginal Table Runner”; green ribbon to Debbie Abernethy for “Stars & Circles”; and honorable mention to Mary Bucy for “Tuffet.”

Category 4,000 – Group/Kit (small quilt) — blue ribbon to Kandi Peterson for “Aurora Ridge”; red ribbon to Teena McRary for “Escher’s Christmas”; green ribbon to Debbie Swartzel for “Happiness Is”; honorable mentions to Kathleen Whiddon for “My Pumpkin Quilt” and to Dianne Black for “Back 40.”

Category 4,050 — Group/Kit (large) — blue ribbon to Kay Henderson for “Tapestry”; red ribbon to Mary Bucy for “Lady of the Lake”; green ribbon to Susan Fontyn for “Cat Daydreams”; honorable mentions to Lorraine Yount for “Imagine” and to Dorothy Voss for “Forest Floor.”

Category 5,000 — Novice — blue ribbon to Peggy Barton for “Day in Paris – X Marks the Spot”; red ribbon to Diane Gantt for “Carson”; green ribbon to Anna Holloway for “Sunflowers & Butterflies”; and honorable mention to Anna Holloway for “My First.”

In special ceremonies at the close of both show days, a total of 20 Quilts of Valor made by guild members were awarded to area military veterans.

Quilts can, of course, be quilted by the quilt maker, but very often are quilted by a professional long arm quilter. Those quilters do not receive ribbons; however, their skill greatly enhances the finished quilts. Those quilters who brought enhancement to the award-winning quilts in this year’s show included Rebecca Mullins, Ann Becker, Laurie Davies, Jennifer Kay, Julie Wilson, Pam Bowman, Linda Nichols, Nancy Garchek, Connie Carroll, Susan Jampoler, Dianne Black, Rosa Lee and Kathleen Dukelow.

Sarah Gomez won the raffle quilt, “Stars Over the Valley,” made by guild members, and a “Transportation Quilt” made by member Janice Setzler was won by Linda Truitt.

Joy Mease placed the winning bid in the silent auction for the 1360 Janome QOV sewing machine donated by Bill’s Sewing Machine in Hildebran, and Debbie Swartzel made the winning bid for the quilt rack donated by Amish Oak and Cherry Inc. at the Hickory Furniture Mart.