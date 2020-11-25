Ribbon cutting planned for Shaggy's Good Buys

BETHLEHEM — Shaggy’s Good Buys invites the public to its ribbon cutting on Friday, Dec. 4, at 11:30 a.m. The new store is located in the Bethlehem Village Shopping Center at the corner of N.C. 127 and Rink Dam Road in the former Fred’s building at 9477 N.C. 127.

Shaggy’s is a value-focused variety store offering a wide range of merchandise, including party supplies, hobby supplies, arts and crafts, home goods, housewares, health and beauty items, toys, candy, office and school supplies, greeting cards, gift cards, outdoor seasonal items, pet supplies, discount grocery, hardware and automotive goods.

Shaggy’s Good Buys is owned by Colin Martin and Ben Medlin, who both live in Alexander County and grew up in the Bethlehem community.

“Being natives of this community is a benefit to us and our customers because we are able to focus on the needs of Bethlehem and not what corporate executives think the community needs while managing from hundreds of miles away,” Martin said.

The owners are excited to bring a variety store to Alexander County, with a focus on customer service.

“If you are looking for an organized, clean, and comfortable shopping experience with a laid-back atmosphere, Shaggy’s is the place for you," Medlin said. “You won’t have to dig through a pile of junk or search through endless pallets that were just pulled off a truck to find what you need. Shaggy’s merchandise will be well organized by department throughout the store where our team of employees will be ready to assist in any way.”