Ribbon cutting held at Taylorsville boutique

TAYLORSVILLE — An enthusiastic group gathered for the ribbon cutting on Friday at the new home of Mimi G’s Boutique, located at 282 West Main Ave., Taylorsville.
Owner Melinda Goforth noted the community has been wonderful, saying, “We are so thankful for everyone coming today to celebrate our new location on West Main Avenue. We love Alexander County. Our customer response has been great.” Melinda’s husband, Chris, said they are enjoying a brisk business.
Not only is the Taylorsville store going strong, but Mimi G’s will open a location on King Street in Boone this week.
Mimi G’s Boutique began in April 2019. The shop is a Southern-chic boutique specializing in women’s clothing and screen printed and customized T-shirt design. It offers women’s apparel for all ages and sizes, as well as jewelry, shoes, health and beauty accessories, and cloth face masks.
For more information, call Mimi G’s Boutique at 828-471-7077, visit www.mimigsboutique.com, find them on Facebook and Instagram, or stop in their store. Hours are Tuesday-Friday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., closed on Sunday and Monday.
