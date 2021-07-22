 Skip to main content
Ribbon cutting held at Rocky Springs Supply
Ribbon cutting held at Rocky Springs Supply

Rocky Springs Supply

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held July 16 at Rocky Springs Supply LLC. Pictured from left to right: front row - Sandra Harrington, Tim Hollar, Town Councilman Jack Simms, County Commissioner Ronnie Reese, owner Ray Lail, Vicki Lail, Colt Lail, Abby Martin, Roland Harrington, and Edwin Chapman; back row - Brenda Lail, Ronnie Lail, Darrell Dessecker, Linda Dessecker, Mitchell Cottrell, and Philip Martin.

A ribbon cutting ceremony was held Friday, July 16 at Rocky Springs Supply LLC, located at 3841 Rocky Springs Road in Hiddenite.

Local officials, owner Ray Lail and his friends and family participated in the symbolic event for the new lawnmower and power equipment sales and service business.

“Rocky Springs Supply is committed to serving the community by providing excellent lawn mower sales and repair services,” Lail said. “We service and repair all makes and models of lawn mowers and hand-held power equipment. We can even sharpen your blades.”

Rocky Springs Supply sells RedMax power equipment, including lawn mowers and hand-held power equipment. They carry Lock-n-Lube and Forester products. They also have the capability to make hydraulic hoses to order.

Lail has worked as a mechanic most of his life at Town and Country Tire, Mike Johnson’s Toyota, and Vesco Toyota Forklifts.

Rocky Springs Supply is open Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. For more information or to schedule a repair, call or text 828-352-6211.

