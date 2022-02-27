Ribbon cutting held at Burkes Outlet store

TAYLORSVILLE — A grand opening and ribbon cutting were held recently at the new Burkes Outlet in Alexander County. The store is located at 773 N.C. 16 South in Taylorsville in the building formerly occupied by Goody’s in the Walmart Shopping Center.

At Burkes Outlet, customers can find brand name apparel and accessories for the entire family at up to 70 percent off some other stores' prices. In addition, most Burkes Outlet stores carry shoes, home furnishings, gifts and toys. Their stores are designed to serve customers of all ages and income levels.

Charlotte Hawley, store manager for the Taylorsville location, has returned home to Alexander County to manage the newest location of Burkes Outlet stores. She lived in Taylorsville for the majority of her childhood.

“I have been with Burkes Outlet for almost three years now and I’m so excited to be back in Alexander County to bring this exciting new store to you all,” Hawley said.

Bealls, Inc., parent company of Burkes Outlet, is a privately-held company owned by the founding family and its employees. The corporation operates more than 500 retail stores. Bealls was started in 1915.

Burkes Outlet is open Sunday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Friday and Saturday 9 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. For more information, visit www.burkesoutlet.com.