Ribbon-cutting event planned at St. Stephens library

HICKORY — Catawba County Library is putting the finishing touches on renovations for the St. Stephens Branch Library.

The public is invited to celebrate with the library on Thursday, Dec. 8, at 9 a.m. and experience the wide range of innovative library services now available at the St. Stephens Branch.

In response to a community-driven strategic plan, the library added new interactive experiences for its youngest learners, user-friendly shelving, and new computer workstations. The library also modernized meeting rooms and study spaces with private and safe video-conferencing technology for virtual meetings, interviews, and doctor visits.

While community members can stop by the St. Stephens Branch anytime during normal operating hours to check out all the changes, everyone is invited to a special ribbon cutting celebration on Thursday at 9 a.m. See the space, learn about library services, try out new technology, and enjoy light refreshments.

The St. Stephens Branch Library is located at 3225 Springs Road, NE, Hickory.

This project was supported in part by the Kenneth K. Millholland and Suzanne G. Millholland Endowment Fund Grant.

For more information about the Catawba County Library’s resources and services, visit www.catawbacountync.gov/library, call 828-465-8665, email mylibrary@catawbacountync.gov, or visit www.facebook.com/catawbacountylibrarysystem.