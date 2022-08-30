 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Revival being held at church in Conover

CONOVER — The Rev. Dale Peele Sneed, retired former pastor of Hartzell Memorial United Methodist Church of Hickory, is currently in revival at McQueen Chapel UMC in Conover.

Wednesday, Aug. 31, is the last day of the revival, which begins at 7 p.m.

A native of Washington, N.C., Sneed is a graduate of Duke Divinity School and Oval Theological Seminary. Sneed has pastored for more than 35 years in the Christian Methodist Episcopal Church and the United Methodist Church denominations. She has also served on the boards of several agencies. In retirement, Sneed continues her ministry on a part-time basis at two churches in the North Carolina Annual Conference.

Married to Connell G. Sneed, she is a mother of three, a grandmother and a great-grandmother.

McQueen Chapel is at 629 Sixth Ave. Drive, SW, Conover, where the Rev. Cassandra Rawls is pastor.

