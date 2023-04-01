NEWTON — The Catawba County Federation of Republican Men is welcoming guest Catawba County Board of Commissioners Chair Randy Isenhower who will speak on the recent real property revaluation process as related to future local real property taxes.

The meeting will begin on Thursday, April 13, at 6:30 p.m., with an optional order from the menu meal at 6 p.m., at the Western Steer restaurant in Newton.

With the federation’s annual attendance drive underway, members and their guests, the general public and prospective members are invited to attend and hear Isenhower on this timely topic. Areas to be addressed include:

• Why is this process required and by whom?

• How often is it required?

• How Catawba County's government prepares and responds.

There will not be time for debate or expressions of opinion.

The Catawba County Federation of Republican Men strives to increase the effectiveness of the Catawba County Republican Party in the cause of good government through active and informed participation in the political process. They meet monthly, except July and December.

For more information on the upcoming meeting, future meetings, or for more information on joining this group who seek to be a part of the solution by supporting the Republican Party and conservative candidates and issues in our community, state and nation, contact Clay Neill at clay@neillinc.com.