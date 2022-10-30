Retiring Hickory Public Schools employee honored

HICKORY — During Monday's meeting of the Hickory Public Schools Board of Education, members of the board joined HPS Superintendent Bryan Taylor in recognizing Beverly Snowden for her retirement from the State of North Carolina and her service as director of communications for Hickory Public Schools.

The board recognized Snowden for her dedication and passion in serving the communication needs for the board, the employees and staff, and most importantly, the students. Snowden led the HPS Communications Department for the past 12 years. She served nearly 27 years to North Carolina Public Schools with an additional 21 years of service to the North Carolina Community College System, Lenoir-Rhyne University, Caldwell Community College and corporate industry — all through communications, marketing and public relations.

"Over the 48 years that I've worked (so far), Hickory Public Schools has been, by far, the best overall experience," Snowden said. "Not always easy, but the teachers are achieving excellence and the children, the students, are a gift in our lives. I have treasured watching them grow from kindergarten to high school graduation — while staying in contact with many former students who are leading productive lives, giving back to society. My heart is full."

In addition to her recognition from the HPS Board of Education, the Hickory Chapter of the NAACP recognized Snowden, who served the chapter as their selected "education liaison." Officers Margaret Pope and Ida Clough addressed the board of education, sharing their words of praise for Snowden.

"This is a sad time for us, and we hate to see Beverly go," said Pope. "From the first photo to the last, covering the events, recognizing kids and staff, we believe no one can do the job any better.

"I'm here with Dr. Ida Clough, representing the NAACP-- to thank Beverly for what she has done to work with us to help the schools become more inclusive," said Pope.

"I think the NAACP and the community organizations that Beverly has played a role — are suffering a great loss and we mourn her leaving," said Clough. "She has made a big impression with our relationships — connecting to the schools and all community organizations. Her leaving is a great loss to both the NAACP and to our community. We wish Beverly the best."

The Hickory NAACP presented Snowden with a piece of pottery made in Catawba County.

Snowden's last day with Hickory Public Schools was Friday. She will soon relocate to the North Carolina coast where she will serve as the executive director of the Arts Council of Carteret County.