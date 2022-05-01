Retiring educator has taught, coached and shared gospel

Bill Unverfehrt would have succeeded at most any career: business leader, medical professional, clergyman, diplomat.

For thousands of children and teens, his decision to become an educator was a gift. On June 30, after 44 years as a teacher, coach and administrator, Bill will retire. He’ll leave University Christian High School in the hands of another highly capable, long-experienced educator, Jerry Willard, for one year as UCHS’s board works to hire a permanent replacement.

UCHS, which began in 2009 and currently has 166 students, is known for many things, one of which is its relationship with Lenoir-Rhyne University, whose campus surrounds the high school building at 602 Seventh Ave. NE in Hickory. UCHS freshmen and sophomores take honors and some advanced placement (AP) classes while juniors and seniors take honors, AP, and college classes at L-R.

Also at L-R, the high school students eat lunch, use the library, and enjoy a variety of extracurricular activities.

Bill, known to many as “Mr. U.,” has enjoyed much success as an educator in and out of North Carolina. I asked him to tell me what he thought were the reasons for his accomplishments. His first thought was the achievements his students experience. He explained that he and the UCHS staff design everything around what individual students want to do with their lives: career goals and university choices.

He further shared his philosophy of leadership, one easily adaptable to other settings, such as business: 1. Hire quality teachers. 2. Support them. 3. Build strong teamwork among staff.

“Here at UCHS we have an amazing staff,” Bill emphasized. “Build a trust level so anyone can share ideas and thoughts. Support them and allow them to excel as a teacher. It seems common sense. If a teacher comes to work excited about being there and feeling supported, the students will thrive.”

“My job,” Bill continued, “is to give [staff members] the resources they need.”

UCHS didn’t start in the impressive building people pass as they drive and walk around L-R. It began at Concordia Christian Day School, which is part of Concordia Lutheran Church in Conover. At this point, I need to back up, offer Bill’s personal history, and then return to the day school.

Bill was born in Norfolk, Nebraska. One of his first career considerations was to study medicine. “I thought of being an anesthesiologist,” he reported, “but then I realized I wouldn’t have anybody to talk to.” Bill’s too gregarious to spend his days with anesthetized humans.

Another consideration was that he knew he’d enjoy coaching. He loves sports and played basketball and tennis in high school and his first two years at Concordia College in Seward, Nebraska. Ultimately, he earned an education degree to teach K-12. His preparation for the upper grades included a concentration in social studies.

He taught the middle grades and served as coach and athletic director at Bethany Lutheran School in Detroit, Michigan. It so happened that a Michigan native and teacher named Kathy Hanke was coach and athletic director of a rival Lutheran school. The competing coaches struck up a relationship and eventually married, a union that almost didn’t take place due to strongly opposing views about a certain softball game, the details of which Bill didn’t share. All he would say was that he and Kathy had to promise each other they’d never coach against one another again.

Also while in Detroit, Bill secured a master’s degree in guidance and counseling.

In 1983, the Unverfehrts moved to Clearwater, Florida. At First Lutheran School, Bill continued work as a teacher, coach, and athletic director. Kathy coached and taught in the same school. In 1990, Bill became the school’s principal.

“We doubled in size,” said Bill about First Lutheran under his watch.

Some years later, Concordia Lutheran Church called Bill to Conover to be principal at its day school “under false pretenses,” he chuckled.

My husband Mark was chairman of the church board that oversaw the school, so he was much involved in the effort to persuade Bill and Kathy to leave warm, sunny Clearwater. Bill was interested in helping Concordia’s school grow from only elementary grades to also offering a middle school.

Kathy, however, disliked the possibility of suffering cold snowy winters like she’d experienced in Michigan.

Mark and I described the Catawba Valley’s temperate climate, promising Conover’s winter weather would never be anything like what one might live through in the Midwest.

In 1998, the Unverfehrts relocated to North Carolina. Their first winter in the Tar Heel state was frigid and snowy. Bill and Kathy forgave us but have on occasion, such as when the thermometer registers teens and twenties and roads are ice covered, noted that Catawba County can sometimes be anything but temperate.

Soon Concordia Christian Day School had a seventh grade and then an eighth. In time and with support and help from the church and L-R, UCHS was born — again, one grade at a time. The budding secondary school was housed in rooms in the back of the day school building, the section that had been designated for the church’s youth program.

Bill was principal of both the day school and UCHS the first school year, 2009-2010, and then Jerry Willard oversaw the high school until 2016. During Jerry’s administration, UCHS moved to a section of St. Andrews Lutheran Church and also used some rooms at L-R. When L-R no longer had spaces to share with UCHS, it was time for the construction of a new high school.

UCHS was completed in 2017. Bill left his post at Concordia Christian Day School and became principal of the new high school.

“There continue to be some classes at St. Andrews,” said Bill, “because UCHS is bursting at the seams again.” He said he dreams of continued growth and another larger facility. “We also need a gym,” he pointed out.

Concluding, Bill said, “Why did I dedicate 44 years of [my life to] teaching and leading schools? What got me up in the morning? The opportunity to help students grow in all areas of their lives. I particularly enjoyed the opportunities to share the message of the gospel with the students.”

To honor Bill, the UCHS Board of Directors recently announced the formation of the William E. Unverfehrt Center for Guidance and Student Achievement, a newly created department that will focus on the mental wellbeing of each UCHS student.

For more information about UCHS, visit uchigh.com or call 828-855-2995.

Share story ideas with Mary at marycanrobert@charter.net.

Share story ideas with Mary at marycanrobert@charter.net.