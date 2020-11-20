Retired WPCOG executive dies

“I will forever be thankful for the opportunity Doug gave me to join the staff of WPCOG," Chandler said. "His leadership instilled in me and many others the importance of working together for the good of our region.”

The WPCOG board, staff, and representatives of local governments of the region extended sympathy to Taylor's wife, Hickory attorney Terry M. Taylor, his children, and the rest of the family.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the funeral service will be private. A public memorial will be planned in the future.

During Taylor's career at WPCOG, he:

• Oversaw the development of the WPCOG from one employee in 1970 to 43 employees upon his retirement in 2008. He was the facilitator and leader for getting the local governments in the four-county area to look at themselves as a real geographic and economic region.

• Served as the central point for coordinating local government issues and problem-solving.

• Wrote or led the development of hundreds of grants for local communities that totaled several hundred million dollars that leveraged local and private investment for infrastructure, housing, economic development and job creation.