Retired US Army colonel to speak at Soldiers Reunion

NEWTON — Retired U.S. Army Col. Martin Falls, a native of Hickory, will be the keynote address speaker for the 133rd Soldiers Reunion on Thursday, Aug. 18.

The 4 p.m. outdoor ceremony will be on the east (College Avenue) side of the 1924 courthouse.

Falls graduated from Fred T. Foard High School and Lenoir-Rhyne University and joined the U.S. Army in 1982 as a private, advancing to the rank of sergeant. He was recruited and was accepted into Officer Candidate School at Fort Benning, Georgia.

Falls graduated as the distinguished honor graduate and commissioned a second lieutenant in the U.S. Army Infantry. Falls is a distinguished graduate of the Infantry Officer Basic and Infantry Officer Advance courses. His military education also includes the Combined Arms Service Staff School, Command and General Staff College and the Air War College.

Throughout his career, he held numerous positions to include successful command tours at the company, battalion and brigade level. He held numerous senior staff positions to include Army G-1 personnel officer and his career culminating as brigade commander. He held positions in three branches; Infantry, Armor and Engineer. Falls is a combat veteran of Iraqi Freedom and retired in 2012 with over 30 years of service.

After military service, Falls worked as a manpower management analyst for the U.S. Army prior to his employment with North Carolina Department of Military and Veteran Affairs. While working with the North Carolina Division of Veteran Affairs, he held numerous leadership positions beginning as a district service officer, regional manager, chief operations officer, deputy director, assistant secretary of veteran affairs culminating when Gov. Roy Cooper appointed Falls as the Department Chief Deputy Secretary/Chief of Staff.

Falls retired in December 2021 after nearly 10 years of state service.

Falls’ military awards and decorations include the US Legion of Merit, US Meritorious Service Medal, Army Commendation Medal, Army Achievement Medal, National Defense Service Medal w/Bronze Star, Humanitarian Service Medal, Overseas Service Ribbon, Global War on Terrorism Medal and the Iraqi Campaign Medal w/Bronze Star.

His civilian awards include the NC Order of the Long Leaf Pine, the commission of Kentucky Colonel and the U.S. Army Officer Candidate School Hall of Fame. His membership includes VFW Life Membership, American Legion Post 48, Hickory Masonic Lodge 343 and Viewmont Baptist Church.

Falls is married to the former Wanda Frye, who is also a Catawba County native and a graduate of Bandys High School and Lenoir-Rhyne University. Falls has three adult sons. Martin and Wanda now live in Raleigh and the two split their time between Raleigh and Garden City Beach, South Carolina.

Col. Falls will follow their appearances at the ceremony on The Square by riding at the head of the 5 p.m. Reunion parade through downtown Newton honoring all county war veterans.

Reunion General Chairman Wayne Dellinger said retired Lt. Col. Luther Ray will serve as master of ceremonies for the program.

Preceding the program, the Newton-Conover High School band will perform a 30-minute program of patriotic music.

A color guard from Newton-Conover High School Jr. Navy ROTC unit will present the flags.

Following an invocation, greetings will be extended by C. Randall Isenhower, chairman of the Catawba County Board of Commissioners, and Newton Mayor Eddie Haupt.

Also part of the event will be the introduction of the seven Miss Reunion beauty queens, winners of recent annual pageants, along with their courts of attendants: Baby, Tiny, Little, Junior, Teen, Miss, and Ms. Reunion 2022.