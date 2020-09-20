Retired pediatrician now a bluebird box inspector

On Sept. 10, Dr. Lynn Spees and I met in the rear parking lot of Mt. Olive Lutheran Church on North Center Street in Hickory. Our plan was to examine two bluebird boxes on poles, both set up by Lynn on the church’s property — with permission, of course.
We didn’t get much examining done before rain intruded on our plans. Neither of us was too concerned about getting wet, but the ink was running on the paper on which I was scribbling the information Lynn was sharing about being the caretaker of 25 birdhouses he’d installed in various locations around Hickory. So we pulled on our masks (Lynn’s had birds all over it) and sat in my car, continuing our conversation.
A retired Hickory pediatrician who’s passionate about birds and environmental concerns, Lynn’s a member of the North Carolina Bluebird Society. He showed me a page from one of the society’s newsletters. The page was titled “2019 Nest Box Data Updated Report.” From Beaufort to Wake, 19 counties were listed alphabetically, their names repeated if more than one person monitored bluebird boxes in a county.
Catawba County was listed three times with Lynn coming between Gene Moore and Bob Warmuth. While Gene had looked after a couple of boxes in 2019, Bob had been custodian of 69. A woman in New Hanover County led the pack of bird box guardians with a total of 100.
Also reported was the number of bluebird eggs each monitor had spied, a counting of those that had hatched and those that had fledged, and similar numbers for “other species.” In 2019, among 22 bluebird boxes, Lynn saw 68 eggs, 54 hatchlings and 44 fledglings.
Lynn explained that monitoring his numbered bluebird boxes entailed “periodically checking to see what’s going on inside.” He records his findings after each weekly inspection. Has a nest been built? Are there eggs? If so, how many? Are there nestlings? How many of the eggs hatched? Are there fledglings? Are there signs of predation? Are there parasites, such as blow flies? Are there dummy nests? (More about these in a moment.)
In addition to erecting bluebird boxes, Lynn provides some boxes with entrance holes too small for bluebirds, his goal being to attract chickadees. Lynn said bluebirds will win the box in a competition with most other cavity-dwelling birds; hence, smaller openings if one wants to provide homes for smaller birds.
Lynn described a particularly mean bird, the house sparrow, a bird against which a bluebird will lose the competition for a box. In 2017, Lynn found one dead chickadee and two dead bluebirds, the backs of their heads showing peck holes into their skulls. Dwayne Martin, park ranger at Riverbend Park in Conover, told Lynn, “That’s what house sparrows do.” When Lynn found house sparrows nesting in two of his boxes, he found a gadget online, the Van Ert sparrow trap, and used it to catch the unwanted birds. “I did away with them,” said Lynn. “They’re not a protected species.” And, they’re vicious! Bluebirds returned to the houses.
Among other dangers to bluebirds are black rat snakes; raccoons, which reach in, grab the eggs or baby birds, eat them, and then leave the nest in shambles; and house wrens, which peck holes in eggs or take them out and drop them on the ground. Said Lynn, “Several years ago, [some house wrens] took newly hatched baby bluebirds and dropped them on the ground.”
Now, about those dummy nests. Male house wrens will build dummy nests in bluebird boxes. The nests have no cups, no depressed middles for holding eggs. The males prepare these partial nests in a number of bluebird boxes and then take the females on tours of the various properties. The females make their choices, and then the selected nests are completed, leaving the unchosen ones taking up space in bluebird boxes so they can’t be used by bluebirds. Lynn said he’d found boxes with a few twigs; others were three-fourths full. What males are doing, Lynn explained, is “putting a sold sign on a house they didn’t buy.”
When the rain stopped, Lynn and I headed to some property owned by Catawba Valley Medical Center. Lynn has three bluebird boxes on this land. He showed me one in particular. It has a predator guard on it to stop snakes and raccoons from climbing the pole. Furthermore, it’s uniquely designed with an entrance that leans outward. “House sparrows aren’t good at clinging,” Lynn pointed out.
“This [bluebird box] has at least one brood per year,” said Lynn. “Bluebirds typically have two broods per season and occasionally three.”
Lynn bought most of his bird boxes, which came in a variety of designs. They’re situated on posts so the boxes’ entrance holes are four to six feet off the ground, and the boxes are typically placed away from trees so house wrens are less likely to build nests in them. Most have gutters. All offer “deluxe accommodations,” said Lynn.
On Lynn’s own property are four bluebird boxes, two nuthatch boxes, a screech owl box up high in a tree (no owls yet), and a kestrel box on an 18-foot pole. Lynn uses a pulley system to bring the kestrel box down for examination. He also has a purple martin house. Sadly, said Lynn, it’s never been used, explaining that purple martins like to be near water sources. There are such places not far from Lynn’s purple martin house, but possibly too far in the birds’ opinions.
Speaking about raccoons again, Lynn said, “They got four or five boxes last year,” prompting him to buy a chemical called Deer Off to spray around the bases of the boxes. It’s made of rotten eggs and capsaicin. Both raccoons and snakes find their prey by smelling them. The Deer Off hides the aroma of tasty eggs and birds. Lynn said it did seem to slow down the predators.
“The loss rate of bluebirds is high due to predators,” said Lynn. “Fledglings are targets for cats and blue jays.”
Predators, especially hawks, can be problems for Lynn’s five hens as well. He said when he can’t find them and they’re quiet, there’s likely a hawk in the area. “I’ve seen them freeze and not move for twenty minutes,” said Lynn. Wow, those girls would be great at Freeze Tag.
Why all this appreciation for birds? Lynn said his parents had been birders and members of a Tennessee bird club. They instilled in Lynn a passion for birding, taking him on many local bird expeditions.
We ended the day looking at three boxes on a third property and talking about some of the surprises that Lynn has found inside bluebird boxes, including flying squirrels in one and two snakes in another.
The mission of the North Carolina Bluebird Society is to “support activities that foster the resurgence of bluebirds and other native cavity-nesting birds in our home area.” Lynn’s doing his best to support that mission in his home area of Hickory.
For more information, visit ncbluebird.org.
