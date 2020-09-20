Retired pediatrician now a bluebird box inspector

Lynn explained that monitoring his numbered bluebird boxes entailed “periodically checking to see what’s going on inside.” He records his findings after each weekly inspection. Has a nest been built? Are there eggs? If so, how many? Are there nestlings? How many of the eggs hatched? Are there fledglings? Are there signs of predation? Are there parasites, such as blow flies? Are there dummy nests? (More about these in a moment.)

In addition to erecting bluebird boxes, Lynn provides some boxes with entrance holes too small for bluebirds, his goal being to attract chickadees. Lynn said bluebirds will win the box in a competition with most other cavity-dwelling birds; hence, smaller openings if one wants to provide homes for smaller birds.

Lynn described a particularly mean bird, the house sparrow, a bird against which a bluebird will lose the competition for a box. In 2017, Lynn found one dead chickadee and two dead bluebirds, the backs of their heads showing peck holes into their skulls. Dwayne Martin, park ranger at Riverbend Park in Conover, told Lynn, “That’s what house sparrows do.” When Lynn found house sparrows nesting in two of his boxes, he found a gadget online, the Van Ert sparrow trap, and used it to catch the unwanted birds. “I did away with them,” said Lynn. “They’re not a protected species.” And, they’re vicious! Bluebirds returned to the houses.