Retired Marine served on the frontlines of the Vietnam War

When Da Nang Air Base in Vietnam came under siege in 1965, Ron Harris and the 1st Marine Combat Battalion were deployed to defend it.

“They woke us up at two in the morning (in Okinawa) and flew us into Da Nang Air Base. We secured Da Nang Air Base, because it was under siege in ’65. I was there for the full tour,” Harris said. “When I got there we were at Da Nang Air Base, and when I left at the end of ’65, we were 32 miles from Da Nang. We had secured out that far.”

Harris said he was a rifleman and operated a rocket launcher. After serving in the Vietnam War, Harris came back to the United States and started a new military occupation — giving entrance exams to flight school.

“That’s what I did for the last 17 months I was in,” Harris said, “because I didn’t have enough time to do another tour in Vietnam, and I didn’t want to.”

Harris enjoyed his time as the testing instruction supervisor in Baltimore. He would help draftees through the entrance exam process and convince them to do their best. He said a lot of guys would try to fail the exam in some way to avoid going to war. Harris said in reality the test would just decide what job someone would be placed in after boot camp.