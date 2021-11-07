Retired Marine served on the frontlines of the Vietnam War

When Da Nang Air Base in Vietnam came under siege in 1965, Ron Harris and the 1st Marine Combat Battalion were deployed to defend it.
“They woke us up at two in the morning (in Okinawa) and flew us into Da Nang Air Base. We secured Da Nang Air Base, because it was under siege in ’65. I was there for the full tour,” Harris said. “When I got there we were at Da Nang Air Base, and when I left at the end of ’65, we were 32 miles from Da Nang. We had secured out that far.”
Harris said he was a rifleman and operated a rocket launcher. After serving in the Vietnam War, Harris came back to the United States and started a new military occupation — giving entrance exams to flight school.
“That’s what I did for the last 17 months I was in,” Harris said, “because I didn’t have enough time to do another tour in Vietnam, and I didn’t want to.”
Harris enjoyed his time as the testing instruction supervisor in Baltimore. He would help draftees through the entrance exam process and convince them to do their best. He said a lot of guys would try to fail the exam in some way to avoid going to war. Harris said in reality the test would just decide what job someone would be placed in after boot camp.
It pleased him to help those young men and gain their trust through the process. He also developed testing procedures to prevent cheating. His methods were used for around 10 years, he said.
“That is probably the most profound thing I did in the military, and for that work I received the Joint Services Commendation Medal,” Harris said. “That’s where all the services, Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps, Coast Guard and all, get together after a nomination and it’s signed by the Secretary of Defense, which I am proud of, not just everybody gets that.”
Harris served in the Marine Corps from 1964 to 1968. He considers himself a patriot and has been a member of the American Legion, the largest veteran group in the United States, for the last 25 years. He served as the commander of the American Legion Post 16 in Newton for the last 10 years.
“I was able to help veterans there with everything from disability, to benefits, to wounds, to psychological treatment and so forth. I really enjoyed that. I really enjoy helping people, especially veterans,” Harris said. “My wife just had reconstructive back surgery. It was really severe, so that has kind of removed me from being active in the organization. But that is just temporary. If I am still alive, I will be right back into it.”
Harris is proud of the American Legion, especially his post. The Newton post is the 10th largest post in North Carolina, he said. He does worry about the nonprofit organization because the COVID-19 pandemic has made it difficult for posts to raise money. He also worries because younger veterans have little interest in joining groups like the American Legion.
“It is dying because the younger vets are not interested in associating with old men like me. I understand why they don’t want to be around a 77-year-old, when they get out of service now they are 25,” Harris said. “They are not coming into veteran organizations like they used to. After World War II, everyone that served in the military was part of the American Legion, everybody.”
Harris encourages everyone to help support veterans groups. He also encourages the younger generation to work hard, show good character and preserve the history of the United States.
Harris’ most cherished piece of memorabilia from his service is his cruise book, which is similar to a yearbook of his tour in Vietnam. It has images of him and his battalion, starting from the time they left the United States to the time they returned. He also cherishes a black and white photo of him on the USS General W.A. Mann, the same ship that brought his father back from World War II.