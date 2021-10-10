Retired landscape architect returns to his first love: art

Then there are those who might become decent painters if only they could develop the skill of mixing colors. Zan pointed out that he’s never had a bad review from one of his students.

When Zan and I talked, he’d just returned from exhibiting his work at Sandy Springs Artsapalooza in Atlanta. He calls himself an “observer of place.” In these places he finds scenes he paints en plein air or from sketches with accompanying notes or from photographs he takes from various perspectives. In addition to natural landscapes, Zan paints a lot of old buildings, “vanishing landscapes,” he called them: old family farms and the architecture of small towns that are disappearing, to name a couple.

Because he never knows when he’ll come upon something that catches his interest, he carries art supplies with him wherever he goes. As said, he’ll take pictures if need be, “but the camera loses some details,” he believes.

Zan does commissioned work of homeplaces and so forth, and he’ll paint pictures of people’s pets, but he doesn’t do portraits. He’s won a number of recognitions and awards from watercolor societies, most recently an honorable mention from the 42nd Georgia Watercolor Society Member Exhibition for a painting Zan titled “Grounded on Point.”