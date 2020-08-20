Retired Emergency Services Director surprised on 83rd birthday with drive-by celebration

For his 83rd birthday, firefighters and other emergency personnel surprised David Yount with a drive-by celebration on Aug. 16.

Yount served the Catawba County community as a fire marshal and emergency services director for more than 30 years before retiring, according to Yount’s daughter Gwen Lafone.

Many of Yount’s former coworkers were in the parade of vehicles including Danny Kiser, who helped organize the event.

“He just couldn’t believe they remembered,” Lafone said. “He’s still talking about it.”

During Yount's tenure, three new fire departments were formed and Catawba County EMS advanced to paramedic, according to Kiser.

Lafone said Yount is currently being treated for cancer and the event has helped lift his spirits.

“We want to thank everyone who participated,” Lafone said. “We are very grateful.”

