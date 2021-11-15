Retired Chief Judge Linda McGee honored

RALEIGH — Retired NC Court of Appeals Chief Judge Linda McGee received the John B. McMillan Distinguished Service Award during the fall meeting of the NC State Bar Council in Raleigh for exemplary service to the legal profession. The award was presented recently during the State Bar Councilor’s Dinner attended by councilors from across the state.

McGee and her late husband Gary McGee were residents of Hickory for more than 20 years, when Gary McGee served as city manager of Hickory.

McGee received her undergraduate and law degrees from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. She served as the first executive director of the NC Academy of Trial Lawyers (now NC Advocates for Justice) from 1973 to 1978. She practiced law in Boone for more than 17 years in the law firm of Di Santi, Watson and McGee (now di Santi, Capua and Garrett). McGee led several Boone community organizations, including serving as the first woman president of the Watauga County and the 24th Judicial District bar associations. She was a founding member of OASIS, Inc. that is dedicated to serving those affected by family violence, and was a leader of the League of Women Voters, Boone Federation of Business and Professional Women and AAUW.