Restoration plans details path to improved water quality in Catawba River, Lake Hickory

Limiting cattle in streams, stopping erosion along riverbanks and removing several dams are among the suggestions in a plan to protect and restore the Catawba River.

The Catawba Riverkeeper’s new Northern Catawba Basin Protection and Restoration Plan details nearly 30 projects in Catawba, Alexander, Caldwell, Burke and McDowell counties that could help improve water quality in the river. The preservation-focused nonprofit plans to lead several of the projects and more might be added to the plan as problem areas are identified, Grant Buckner, northern basin watershed manager, said.

“These are projects we identified, but anyone is welcome to take one of these and run,” Buckner said. “And more might be added. This is going to be a living document.”

Catawba Riverkeeper is an on-the-water advocate for nearly 9,000 miles of waterways, according to the group’s website.

In the northern basin watershed are 135 miles of impaired streams that pour into the Catawba River and the four lakes in the basin, according to the restoration plan. The biggest water quality issues the river faces are poultry operations creating pollution, cattle in streams causing damage to vegetation, increased storm-water runoff, erosion and decreases in vegetation along streams.

The growing water quality issues spurred the Catawba Riverkeeper organization to get a grant to create the restoration and protection plan, Buckner said. Over several months, Buckner compiled information on streams that are deteriorating and areas of high pollution and then pinpointed improvements that would have the greatest effect or were most needed.

In Catawba County, the plan lays out three projects to improve water quality.

One project already in the testing stage aims to plant more vegetation along streams and lakes to prevent erosion. Catawba Riverkeeper is offering to plant native plants along stream banks at an expense to the landowner, Buckner said. The landowner would pay $150 for the first 100 feet of vegetation and $1 per foot after.

The Catawba Riverkeeper group and volunteers would plant the vegetation and monitor the area for 15 years after.

The vegetation prevents runoff into streams that flow into the Catawba River and stops erosion. When riverbanks get too eroded, streams flow too quickly for wildlife to live in them.

“One of the most simple ways to protect rivers is to have vegetation along their banks,” Buckner said.

Another program Buckner is working toward is a new way to monitor stream health. The program would involve Catawba Riverkeeper employees and volunteers collecting aquatic macroinvertebrates, which include insects in their larval stages, snails and worms. The animals collected would be sent to a lab to be analyzed.

The results can tell more about the area’s water quality over time, rather than a simple water sample, which only gives insight into water quality on that day, Buckner said.

“We would go out and get a better idea of the condition of some of these streams in and around Lake Hickory,” Buckner said. “We would try to figure out which streams are suffering.”

The third program, also in the testing stage, is a cattle fencing initiative aimed at stopping cattle from roaming in streams and causing erosion and pollution.

The Catawba Riverkeeper organization hopes to work with soil and water districts to help farmers with cattle get money back for building fences along streams. Catawba Riverkeeper would also provide volunteers to build the fences to lower the cost even more, Buckner said.

The difficulty will be convincing farmers to take part, Buckner said. Catawba Riverkeeper will work to convince farmers that the fences are in their interest, too, as cows will be less likely to get illnesses from the stream water and less likely to get injured in the streams, Buckner said.

Another key project in the water basin that would improve overall water quality is the removal of a dam in McDowell County. Removing the Old Fort Finishing Dam would allow aquatic species, including a threatened mussel species, to migrate upstream to colder water.

Another restoration program Buckner is working on will slow streams in Burke County to reduce erosion and increase animal and aquatic life. Buckner is working to build fake beaver dams along streams in an Oak Hill conservation area near Morganton, he said. In other areas of the country, human-made beaver dams have attracted real beavers that eventually maintain the dams themselves.

Buckner is hoping for the same results.

“It’s kind of a ‘Field of Dreams’ approach — build it and they will come. Construct fake beaver dams to attract beavers,” Buckner said. “It’ll actually slow down water, retain more water and slow water that causes flooding. There are a lot of potential water quality benefits.”

The nearly 30 restoration and protection projects will take time to start and complete, that’s why Buckner encourages anyone with an interest to take initiative themselves.

The Northern Catawba Basin Protection and Restoration Plan is available at catawbariverkeeper.org/nbplan.