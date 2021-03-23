Restaurants allowed to open at 75% capacity on Friday

More COVID-19 restrictions will be lifted on Friday with new case numbers staying low and 30% of North Carolina’s population at least partially vaccinated.
In a Tuesday press conference, Gov. Roy Cooper announced changes to the state’s COVID-19 restrictions that will go into effect Friday at 5 p.m.
The new executive order lifts the state’s 11 p.m. alcohol sales cutoff, which has been in place since July 2020.
The new order also lifts capacity restrictions completely for lower-risk settings, Cooper said. Among the low-risk businesses are museums, aquariums, retail stores, barbers, salons and other personal care businesses. The businesses can open at 100% capacity starting Friday, Cooper said.
Capacity limits were also raised for medium-risk settings, like restaurants, breweries, amusement parks and gyms and pools. Those businesses can now open at 75%. They were previously limited to 50%.
Businesses and areas where there is higher risk for spread of the disease are now allowed to open at 50% capacity, Cooper said. Those businesses include bars, conference centers, reception venues, sports arenas and other venues for live performances. High schools sports venues are included.
The mass gathering limit for group gatherings will be raised to 50 people inside and 100 outside, Cooper said.
The state’s mask mandate remains in place and businesses are still required to follow COVID-19 safety guidance, Cooper said. He advised everyone to be even more careful as restrictions lift.
“We may need to be more careful as we ease restrictions because we might encounter more people now,” he said.
The COVID-19 vaccine is the path toward the end of the pandemic, Cooper said, but with new variants of the disease spreading, social distancing and mask-wearing is still important.
“For us to truly turn the corner and leave this pandemic behind, we have to stay strong to the very end,” Cooper said.
Cooper said the state’s vaccine supply is expected to increase and more people will become eligible for the vaccine.
About 22% of North Carolina’s residents are at least partially vaccinated, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. Fourteen percent of people are fully vaccinated.
In Catawba County, 20% of residents are at least partially vaccinated and 12% are fully vaccinated, according to NCDHHS.