Restaurants allowed to open at 75% capacity on Friday

The mass gathering limit for group gatherings will be raised to 50 people inside and 100 outside, Cooper said.

The state’s mask mandate remains in place and businesses are still required to follow COVID-19 safety guidance, Cooper said. He advised everyone to be even more careful as restrictions lift.

“We may need to be more careful as we ease restrictions because we might encounter more people now,” he said.

The COVID-19 vaccine is the path toward the end of the pandemic, Cooper said, but with new variants of the disease spreading, social distancing and mask-wearing is still important.

“For us to truly turn the corner and leave this pandemic behind, we have to stay strong to the very end,” Cooper said.

Cooper said the state’s vaccine supply is expected to increase and more people will become eligible for the vaccine.

About 22% of North Carolina’s residents are at least partially vaccinated, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. Fourteen percent of people are fully vaccinated.

In Catawba County, 20% of residents are at least partially vaccinated and 12% are fully vaccinated, according to NCDHHS.

