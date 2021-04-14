Resources offered for advance care planning

NEWTON — Having conversations about end of life can be uncomfortable, but planning for the future now can take the stress off family members when a crisis happens. That’s why Carolina Caring offers resources for advance care panning at CarolinaCaring.org/healthcareplanning. Users can download a “Don’t Travel Without a Map Toolkit” designed to help guide them through the process of creating an Advance Directive, and answer frequently asked questions.

This lkit provides a structured approach for recording important personal and financial information. It helps users clarify their health-care wishes, organize their preferences and put them in writing, and offers tips for having sensitive discussions with loved ones.

It also offers information about how to complete the two main types of advance directives: living will, a legal document that spells out the type of medical care you would like to receive that may prolong your life; and health care power of attorney, which designates someone to help with health-care-related matters on your behalf.

It is not necessary to consult with an attorney to complete an advance directive. Many people find the documents to be straightforward and are able to easily complete them on their own with a notary and two witnesses present at the time of signature.