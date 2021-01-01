Residents, local leaders reflect on 2020

As longtime volunteers at the Hickory Soup Kitchen, Frances Hilton and David Blodgett have had a front seat to the disruption a pandemic brings.
Hilton, 84, and Blodgett, 56, say they have seen a demand for the soup kitchen’s services unlike they have before.
The pandemic has also made some people hesitant about volunteering and led to a shortage of helpers.
In the midst of so much need, however, they have seen the community answer the call. Blodgett said they had to move food donations into the dining room because there was more than the soup kitchen's pantry could hold.
Both Hilton and Blodgett said it is gratifying to be able to serve the community.
“I felt blessed myself,” Blodgett said. “I’m enjoying it a lot.” He added that he felt moved to come in even on days when his legs were swelling from his lymphedema.
Hilton said she hoped the past year would give people a sense of gratefulness for what they have coupled with the satisfaction that comes with helping others.
She and Blodgett also had another more specific goal for the new year.
“To come back in this dining room,” Hilton said. “To get the people out of the parking lot and back in where it’s warm and they can sit down and eat lunch.”
Eleanor Byrd, 76, a retired bank teller in Hickory, said a return to normal routines was something she is hoping for in 2021, as well.
“I’m looking forward to getting back into church,” Byrd said. “I miss going to the Seniors Morning Out and being able to be with people my age. I think it’s good being around people.”
Byrd said she believed the difficulties of the past year brought people together. She pointed to things like the weekly phone calls from her Seniors Morning Out groups and the efforts of organizations that worked to address the needs of seniors.
Others in the community, including several public officials, reflected on 2020 and outlined some of their goals for next year.
Here’s what they had to say:
Be kind. Show grace, Extend hope.
Every December I choose a word to carry me into the new year. My word for year 2020 was "self-care". Prophetic? Perhaps. Little did I know how the year would unfold.
Our nonprofit Olive Branch Ministry has become more flexible in our programming and creative in the way we meet the needs of those we serve.
We have seen an increase in substance use, overdoses, overdose reversals, depression and anxiety in the communities we operate in. We have seen a big surge in requests for the programs we have, and with that our staff has answered the call while adapting to social distancing guidelines.
This has been especially challenging since a big part of what we do is offering hugs to our people who often have no affirming contact in their day-to-day lives.
We also have seen an increase in resiliency in our program participants and an outpouring from community partners to support our unusual needs during this time like face masks for folks we encounter during the week.
Learning how to practice self-care has become a personal mission and a program mission. It doesn't have to be fancy or costly.
It may simply involve a walk outside or a good book or movie.
Perhaps it is a favorite hobby or even a nap.
Everyone is suffering from pandemic fatigue. Be kind. Show grace. Extend hope. Not only to others, but to yourself as well. You deserve it!
Michelle Mathis, executive director of Olive Branch Ministry
Some history is not a source of pride for all
As Shakespeare wrote in "The Tempest," “[w]hat’s past is prologue.” We remember our history, and we take care of each other. From influenza and polio to COVID-19, our county has a long history of responding compassionately and effectively to public health emergencies and protecting all our citizens — regardless of their race, religion, ethnicity, or politics. This is an enduring strength of our community and a source of well-deserved pride. From our public health department to our two nationally recognized medical centers and a supportive public and private community, we will get through this current crisis together — just as we have in the past.
In July of this year, the Catawba County Truth & Reconciliation Committee expressed concern about another ongoing threat to public safety and equal protection of our local citizens to the Catawba County Board of Commissioners. The Confederate monument at our historic 1924 Courthouse in Newton stands on property which belongs to all the people, yet it has been a constant reminder of government-sanctioned racial discrimination and a tool of voter intimidation for over 100 years. The U.S. Marine Corps had just barred public display of the Confederate flag on their installations saying it "has all too often been co-opted by violent extremist and racist groups" and "presents a threat to our core values, unit cohesion, security, and good order and discipline."
Another strength of Catawba County is how it celebrates history. There is strong community support for organizations that preserve the region’s history. Some of our history is not a source of pride for all. Dr. Gary Freeze, in the official history of Catawba County, states that with the installation of monuments to the Confederacy, “The whites of the South had restored singular control of their society. The message of the monument left no other interpretation.” He continues, while “some Catawbans clung to the Old South memory they manufactured about their past to help organize the future” Black citizens were denied the right to vote — or worse.
What’s past is past, but we must have the courage to face our past and the determination to keep our community safe and take care of each other. When we adapt our ways of thinking to more accurately remember our history and examine current evidence, we can make progress toward our goal of Making. Living. Better. in Catawba County for all.
Kenyon Kelly, Catawba County Truth and Reconciliation Committee
Resilience and collaboration
When reflecting on the difficulties of the past year, two words come to mind regarding our community: resilience and collaboration. These themes have resonated throughout our county for decades. Our citizens are resilient when facing challenges, and strive ahead in supporting their families, neighbors, and our businesses.
In 2021, as in the past years, our resilient and collaborative nature will allow Catawba County citizens to address and overcome our current challenges, and others that may arise.
Catawba County commissioners developed and have been working with a strategic plan for the past few years, focusing on economic development, education, arts and culture, water and sewer infrastructure, parks, healthy and safe community and branding. We have had much success in these endeavors.
My goals include continuing to work with our partners in implementing this plan for the benefit of all our citizens.
Randy Isenhower, chair of the Catawba County Board of Commissioners
We have witnessed kindness, resilience
Certainly, 2020 has been a year like no other.
It has served as a reminder that when the unexpected materializes, the best and most intentional plans are forced to be restructured.
This pandemic has required sacrifice on multiple levels from every member of our community and for some it has significantly impacted their livelihoods, their health and their futures.
In that sense, 2020 has been devastating and I truly empathize with those who have suffered such great losses.
But even with the difficulties of 2020, our strength lies in our people and their persistent attitude to give of their time, talents and treasures to those in need and to continue to build upon our motto of “Life. Well Crafted.”
We have witnessed kindness, innovation, strength and resilience.
We have been inspired by businesses that found creative ways to serve their customers, neighbors who offered assistance to those in need, teachers and parents who have worked tirelessly to maintain the education and well-being of our children, and frontline workers who sacrifice day in and day out to ensure safety for us all.
Even in the midst of a global pandemic, we have so much for which to be grateful.
I am particularly proud of city of Hickory staff and their capacity to push forward, continuing with uninterrupted services for our residents and preparing a workable budget with significant revenue shortfalls.
We have been able to continue construction on multiple projects and really have a lot of momentum to take us into the new year as we create a better future for our city.
I feel hopeful for 2021, knowing a vaccine is forthcoming and knowing there is much imminent growth and development planned across the city.
Included in my goals for 2021 are to keep our residents and visitors as safe as possible and to continue to grow our economy.
I believe we are going to come out of this pandemic stronger than before and I want to thank each of you for your sacrifices, your generous spirit and for crafting a community that we are all proud to call home.
Hank Guess, mayor of Hickory
We look out for one another
At the beginning of this year, just after my election as Newton's mayor, I never imagined I would be one of the people leading our community through the worst pandemic the world has faced in a century.
Each of us has seen significant changes in our daily lives since the pandemic began.
We share concern for our health and the health of our neighbors while we mourn the loss of family and friends during this most difficult of years.
Many of us have been making profound sacrifices for months just to get by.
Yet, even as we face the most trying of circumstances, our community's strength and goodness can't help but shine through.
I see our strength and goodness in the scores of volunteers who have assembled tens of thousands of meals so our children won't go hungry.
I see our strength and goodness in the countywide efforts to support the owners and employees of small businesses that are the cornerstone of our economy.
I see our strength and goodness in the phone calls and visits I've had from people who want to know what they can do to help.
With COVID-19 vaccine distribution now underway, I look forward to emerging from the pandemic next year with renewed pride in our community.
We have shown ourselves the power of our resilience during the past year. At the city of Newton, we will continue to invest in infrastructure and services that will usher in a bright future for our residents and businesses.
We are a strong community that looks out for one another and I am certain we will remain so as we enter 2021.
Eddie Haupt, mayor of Newton
There was frustration, then adaptation
I can certainly say by anyone’s imagination, the year 2020 was not what any of us expected.
It was a year of forced flexibility, frustration, then adaptation and finally innovation.
Conover’s businesses were hit hard. Some were forced to close for a while as they rewrote business plans and pivoted to changing conditions.
All our businesses — including our city government — have learned to adapt by changing the norm of the way we conduct day-to-day operations and by creatively meeting the needs of our customers and citizens while keeping everyone as safe as possible.
The good news is we found a way forward just as our community has always done. It was quite amazing to see the speed and flexibility shown to achieve economic viability.
Online meetings became our new normal, new markets were generated and many businesses that never previously considered work from home transitioned almost overnight.
Some areas were hardest hit. We were fortunate that our region adopted the K-64 program that included providing our students with learning devices but many of our students have not transitioned well to online learning.
It has been very difficult year for our families and our teachers. This is a unique challenge that we will take with us into 2021.
The work-from-home transition has certainly driven opportunity, especially with our housing market and increased home values.
What might have at one time been considered too long a commute, today we are seeing citizens move from our larger neighboring cities to raise families in our region. They are now able to maintain employment with corporate headquarters located in other parts of the state or nation.
In 2021, Conover will continue to compete for grant funding for infrastructure and city improvements.
We will remain interested in securing public/private partnerships that drive responsible growth for our community. We welcome 2021 and the opportunities that this new year brings for our city.
Lee Moritz, mayor of Conover
Concerns expressed without violence and destruction
This past year has been a difficult one for us all. Looking back to January, none of us could have envisioned all that’s occurred.
Certainly the COVID-19 pandemic has changed all of our lives. Even passing one another in a store or restaurant seems so different than just a year ago.
This, along with the national unrest relating to policing and our criminal justice system, have all of us viewing our world differently. Many areas of our country seem to be in constant upheaval. This upheaval has been difficult to watch.
It has taught me — or reminded me rather — how blessed we are to live in Catawba County.
Throughout this year our county has modeled what it is to be good citizens, coworkers and neighbors. Even in our most tense moments we have treated one another with kindness and respect.
We have expressed our concerns and differences of opinion with a spirit of understanding as we shared a common goal of bettering our communities. I have been particularly impressed with the people I’ve spoken with during events held in Hickory, Newton and at our Justice Center.
Together, we demonstrated that points of view can be expressed without violence and destruction.
The support our law enforcement agencies have experienced has been humbling. This support has come at times when it has been needed the most.
These strong relationships are a result of mutual respect and responsiveness to our county’s needs. We will continue to focus on these relationships as we start a new year.
The strength of our communities are the people, our citizens.
Again, this year has been very difficult. As I reflect on it and look forward to a 2021 I have never been more proud to serve as your sheriff.
We are overcoming these difficulties together. My office will continue to offer the highest level of service to each of you as we continue to enjoy our way of life here in Catawba County.
Don Brown, sheriff of Catawba County
2021 holds so much potential
The challenges of 2020 have taught us that our community remains strong, even when faced with the fear of a new disease that swept across the globe, disrupting our lives as we knew them, and bringing with it stay-at-home orders, masking and social distancing.
We are proud of our county’s health-care providers, helping agencies, businesses, educational institutions, faith communities and individuals from all walks of life who have rallied behind public health as we work to prevent spread of COVID-19 in our community. Now that we are looking to 2021, we are encouraged to see so many people who have continued wearing masks, practicing social distancing, limiting gatherings and making sacrifices to support the health of our entire community. Your efforts have made a difference.
We are also looking forward to working closely once again with our partners to vaccinate anyone who wishes to receive the COVID-19 vaccine once it is broadly available. The next few months will be exciting and busy, and in the end, we hope to live in a community where COVID-19 cases plummet and people can get back to normal. 2021 holds so much potential and we can’t wait to see how our community continues to find ways to be better together.
Jennifer McCracken, director of Catawba County Public Health
What have we learned?
Much can be learned from the challenges we faced in 2020. Its not enough to experience difficulties and try our best to overcome them. The real question is: what have we learned? Health, security, unemployment, poverty, business struggles, the election of 2020, severe weather, and social upheaval stand out as the hallmarks of 2020. In the Hickory region, those nationwide difficulties and crises that trickled down to us were managed well. Why? Because we are a community that reflects harmony, respects diversity, and helps others in need in a big way.
Its not all peaches and cream here. We have our differences of opinion and beliefs. But we had no violence, rock throwing, or destruction. The strive for change and progress was a peaceful one. Leaders were willing to listen and respond. Most businesses found a way to operate. Hickory survived a major weather emergency. City government cleaned everything up and is doing a remarkable job building the City Walk during a pandemic. Local nonprofit organizations are able to survive and continue helping our community thanks to increased contributions and grants from generous people who know that we need to exist in order to help our community. These are our strengths.
I will continue to carry my beliefs in the goodness that is Hickory to my work in historic preservation. My goal for 2021 is to continue to explain to more people why saving our built environment is important. Intentional destruction of landmarks happens everywhere, but if we can all understand the connection between preservation and economic progress, then our future as citizens becomes even brighter.