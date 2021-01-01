Residents, local leaders reflect on 2020

What have we learned?

Much can be learned from the challenges we faced in 2020. Its not enough to experience difficulties and try our best to overcome them. The real question is: what have we learned? Health, security, unemployment, poverty, business struggles, the election of 2020, severe weather, and social upheaval stand out as the hallmarks of 2020. In the Hickory region, those nationwide difficulties and crises that trickled down to us were managed well. Why? Because we are a community that reflects harmony, respects diversity, and helps others in need in a big way.

Its not all peaches and cream here. We have our differences of opinion and beliefs. But we had no violence, rock throwing, or destruction. The strive for change and progress was a peaceful one. Leaders were willing to listen and respond. Most businesses found a way to operate. Hickory survived a major weather emergency. City government cleaned everything up and is doing a remarkable job building the City Walk during a pandemic. Local nonprofit organizations are able to survive and continue helping our community thanks to increased contributions and grants from generous people who know that we need to exist in order to help our community. These are our strengths.