Residents in Hickory said they are praying for unity, healing and the youth

Catawba County residents gathered at Union Square throughout the day Thursday to mark the National Day of Prayer and ask for unity, liberty and change.

Durendia Brown of Hickory said she is praying for the youth. “We’ve got to get ahold of these youth. We’ve got to,” she said. “You’ve got to be a leader, not a follower. We need more evangelists.”

Brown said it’s important to pray because it brings change. “Without prayer, we ain’t got nothing. … I have MS (multiple sclerosis) and I’m still here. I was diagnosed in 2014 and everybody asks, ‘What you doing?’ Prayer.”

Ann Mulkey of Hickory said she is praying for love, life and liberty. “We are praying for healing and repentance,” she said.

Sandra Connor of Hickory said she is praying for the ministries throughout the country. “That they will get a biblical understanding of what he (God) desires...,” she said.

Pam Farmer of Hickory said this was the first prayer rally she has attended. “Definitely praying for our country, for our community, and for healing and for us to be united as a country,” she said.