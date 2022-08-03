Residents air worries about apartment complex in Conover, developer withdraws rezoning request with intent to submit new plans

A developer looking to build 158 apartments in Conover withdrew its rezoning application and plans to redesign its plans due to outcry from a nearby neighborhood and concerns raised by members of the city planning board.

Woodlawn Baptist Church submitted a rezoning application to allow a complex of single-story apartment homes to be built by developer Redwood Living on land off Thornburg Drive, south of Interstate 40. The developer plans to buy the property from the church if the rezoning is approved.

Redwood’s plan, submitted with the rezoning request, laid out a network of roads lined with buildings with five to eight apartments for rent, each with a driveway and two-car garage. The 40-acre property is next to the northern end of the L’Echo Park neighborhood. The nearest road would be 25 feet from several L’Echo Park homes.

Residents of the neighborhood did not like the idea.

Tuesday, the Conover Planning Board met to consider the rezoning request which would change the vacant property from a single-family residential district to a conditional district allowing a higher-density development. About 75 people attended the meeting and about 25 spoke, all but one against the rezoning.

‘We just don’t want this to happen’

Many at Tuesday’s meeting expressed concerns about the proximity to the nearby houses, the potential for an entrance to the complex through the L’Echo park neighborhood, the increase in traffic on Thornburg Drive, the environmental impact of the development and the impact on schools.

One speaker, Allison Lafone, summed up the group’s sentiment.

“Take a look around,” she said, gesturing at the crowd that filled the boardroom and spilled into the hall. “Look at the community we have, everyone is here to support something. We just don’t want that to happen. Period.”

Before the meeting, Warner Lawrence rallied others to sign up to air their concerns as well. He spoke first during the public hearing

Lawrence said he was concerned about drainage form the development. He worried runoff would end up in L’Echo Park.

“That’s a lot of asphalt and a lot of roofs going to a drainage ditch,” he said. “I don’t think they’ve done their research on the drainage.”

Paul Holden, whose home is closest to the potential development, said he was concerned about seeing the lights of the road and buildings out his back door. When he bought the home, he only expected more single-family homes to be built on the Woodlawn property.

“When someone goes and purchases a home under some expectation that only single-family homes would be back there — to look to rezone to a dense zoning like this … I don’t think it would be prudent,” Holden said.

Other speakers brought similar concerns. Several said when they bought their homes they expected development nearby, but not apartments.

The plans called for 25 feet of vegetative buffer around the development, which is not required by Conover’s rules, Conover Planning Director Erik Schlichting said.

Holden and others also brought up worries about increased traffic on Thornburg Drive. One entrance to the complex was planned directly across from Shuford Elementary School.

“You are putting those kids and those families in danger right there at that entry point,” Holden said.

Many speakers brought up that same worry, as did several planning board members. Board member Sherman Powell asked if there was any consideration of putting a traffic light at the intersection.

Redwood Living Director of Acquisitions Rad Schneider said the N.C. Department of Transportation did not say a traffic light was required. A traffic study was also not required, he said.

Board member Zan Thompson said he wanted to see a traffic study complete, as well as preliminary plans for grading the property and possible drainage.

Thompson, who said he lives in L’Echo Park, aired many concerns about the development. He asked Schneider if Redwood would consider moving the first intersection in the development farther away from the entrance on Thornburg Drive, if the development could be rearranged so a road is not on the edge behind houses in L’Echo Park and if the buildings could be altered so the rooflines were not all the same level.

Thompson also said he would like to ensure no entrance or exit would be built through L’Echo Park. Schlichting recommended if the development is approved, possibly entrances through the neighborhood should be barred.

Schneider said Redwood was open to making some changes. The planning meeting could not be continued for those changes to be made due to city bylaws, Schlichting said

Instead, Redwood and Woodlawn Baptist had to withdraw the application for rezoning and re-submit it with new plans. There is no waiting period before an application can be submitted again, Schlichting said.

After about two hours of public comment and discussion, Schneider withdrew the application and said Redwood intends to resubmit with new plans and more information for the planning board.

L’Echo Park resident Ben Payseur, who worked to spread the word about the rezoning among his neighbors and the community, said he wasn’t expecting the plans to be withdrawn, but was happy with the outcome. He plans to stay informed about the next request as well.