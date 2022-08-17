Resident to city council: Address Hickory's 'rotten core,' prevent gun violence

On Aug. 7, Alison Willard drove up to her home on Fifth Avenue Northeast in Hickory to flashing police lights and evidence markers in her yard. While she was away with her son, someone went into the family's backyard and fired 18 bullets at someone at a neighboring house, according to the Hickory Police Department report.

The incident left Willard and her husband, Michael, shaken.

“How do you explain that to a 7-year-old?” Alison Willard said.

Michael Willard has been paying attention to a spate of gun violence in Hickory this year, he said. A shooting that hit close to home pushed him to speak out.

Michael Willard said he feels more needs to be done by the city to stop gun violence. Tuesday, he spoke to the Hickory City Council about it. He told his personal story with gun violence, and listed recent headlines of people being shot and killed, teenagers getting arrested for killing someone and life-threatening injuries caused by guns.

“There’s a life-or-death scenario unfolding in our community. I’m concerned that unless our leaders, you, take action, this problem will persist,” Willard said.

Willard asked council members how they are addressing the problem, beyond vigils and prayers. He sees the city taking action to build up businesses and quality of life — the Willards’ home is a block from City Walk — but he does not see action to prevent gun violence, he said.

“As I look at the city’s activities, I don’t see any actions on their part to address the problem,” Willard said after the meeting. “On the whole, it seems to me the city spends more time on trying to bring people here, trying to improve the quality of life, trying to build facilities and amenities like (City Walk) that are wonderful, but they aren’t addressing the rotten core that all this lipstick is covering up.”

Willard said he would like to see the city be proactive about gun violence instead of reactive.

After the meeting, Mayor Hank Guess and Hickory police Maj. Reed Baer spoke with Willard.

Guess said he’s open to talking about gun violence.

“We’re always concerned about the possibility not just of gun violence but of violence in general,” Guess said. “In a perfect world we would have a solution to that. But obviously we don't live in a perfect world, and no one has a 100% solution to this. We do everything possible that we can to preempt it, and that's not good enough and it never will be.”

For the Willards, their brush with gun violence has them on high alert. Alison Willard is more cautious about her children playing outside. Michael Willard is more aware of potential danger.

“I definitely look over my shoulder more, and I’m aware of it,” he said. “I’m going to go outside but I’m going to be looking around and making sure there’s not any danger.”