Republicans to present Breakfast with the Elephant

CONOVER — Breakfast with the Elephant will be held by the Catawba County Republican Party at the Conover Station-Conover Community Room from 9-11 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 4.

The proceeds of the Breakfast with the Elephant event will be given to Safe Harbor and Guardian ad Litem of Catawba County.

Tickets are $12 each or $5 per child 12 and younger, and may be purchased at the Catawba County Republican Party headquarters (930 Tate Blvd., SE, No. 106, Hickory), or contact Deric Skeen, Catawba County GOP Chair at 336-688-3279 for more information.