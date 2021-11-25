 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Republicans to present Breakfast with the Elephant
0 Comments

Republicans to present Breakfast with the Elephant

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

CONOVER — Breakfast with the Elephant will be held by the Catawba County Republican Party at the Conover Station-Conover Community Room from 9-11 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 4.

The proceeds of the Breakfast with the Elephant event will be given to Safe Harbor and Guardian ad Litem of Catawba County.

Tickets are $12 each or $5 per child 12 and younger, and may be purchased at the Catawba County Republican Party headquarters (930 Tate Blvd., SE, No. 106, Hickory), or contact Deric Skeen, Catawba County GOP Chair at 336-688-3279 for more information.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

COVID-19 Cases Are Quickly Rising in Children

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert