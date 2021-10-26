Republican party plans Lincoln-Reagan Day Dinner

HICKORY — North Carolina Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson will be the keynote speaker at the Catawba County Republican Party's annual Lincoln-Reagan Day Dinner on Thursday, Nov. 18, at 6 p.m. at Hart Square Village Educational Center, 5055 Hope Road, Vale.
NC State GOP Chairman Michael Whatley and other GOP officials will be in attendance and have an opportunity to speak.
Tickets are $65 each or $125 per couple, and may be purchased at the Catawba County Republican Party Headquarters (930 Tate Blvd. SE No. 106, Hickory), or contact Deric Skeen, Catawba County GOP Chair, at 336-688-3279 for additional details. Seating is limited to 300 tickets.
