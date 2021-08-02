Republican men's group to hear from state president

NEWTON — The next Catawba County Federation of Republican Men meeting will be on Aug. 12 at the Western Steer located at 334 Southwest Blvd. Newton. Fellowship begins at 6 p.m. followed by the meeting and program at 6:30 p.m.
Recently elected president of the North Carolina Federation of Republican Men at the state convention in Winston-Salem, Tyres Tatum will visit the group and talk about the upcoming year and his plans for the Federation statewide.
For more information, contact Richard Thompson, ccfrm2020@gmail.com.
