Republican men's group to hear from Mama Bears
NEWTON — Catawba County Federation of Republican Men will meet Feb. 10 at Western Steer in Newton.

Supper and fellowship will be at 6 p.m., with the program at 6:30 p.m.

Guest speaker will be Kelli Moore of Mama Bears, who will discuss COVID-19 policies and school boards.

CCFRM is an organization that promotes Republican ideals, involving community work, education and politics. The general public is welcome to attend.

