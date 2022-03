NEWTON — The Catawba County Federation of Republican Men will meet Thursday, March 10, at Western Steer in Newton. The meal will be at 6 p.m., with the program at 6:30 p.m.

The program will be presented by a local physician who is also a history buff and a direct decent of one of the signers of the Declaration of Independence. He will present the facts regarding COVID-19, vaccines and masks.