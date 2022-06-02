Republican men to meet at Newton restaurant

NEWTON — Catawba County Federation of Republican Men will meet on June 9 at Western Steer in Newton. An optional meal begins at 6 p.m., followed by the program and business at 6:30 p.m.

The program will be "Post-modern Nihilism in America vs. American Founding Principles," presented by Timothy Blackburn. A native of Catawba County, Blackburn has traveled extensively both nationally and internationally. He is a retired senior vice president in the commercial banking industry. An honors graduate of the University of North Carolina at Greensboro with a double major in political science and history, Blackburn has written privately on American politics, genealogy and history. Blackburn today is a farmer and potter on the land his family has owned since 1841.