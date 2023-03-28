RALEIGH — On March 22, representatives of the Senior Tar Heel Legislature (STHL) visited the North Carolina State Legislature to advocate for the state's aging population. STHL delegates and alternates met with senators and representatives from their districts and presented five priorities for consideration.
These include increased funding for Adult Protective Services, senior centers, community block grants, and the ombudsman program supporting nursing homes and assisted living centers. Also, the STHL asked that long-term care staffing standards be strengthened.
Representing the Western Piedmont counties of Alexander, Burke, Caldwell, and Catawba were George Holloman, Karen Robinson, Maxine Childres, Linda Vitsyn, and Judith Thomas Ray.