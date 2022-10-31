Reporter investigates the paranormal at Hickory's historic Harper House

As the sun disappeared against the backdrop of Hickory, the 135-year-old house grew dark, lit only by the dim yellow lights of vintage lamps and chandeliers. The floorboards creaked as we made our way through each room searching for any sign of the paranormal.

For most of the vigils, the Great State Paranormal crew would turn off the lights. My heart raced with nervousness and excitement each time the rooms would go dark. The most intense experience for me was during the second vigil, which took place in the family parlor on the first floor.

Dustin Crowley, president of Great State Paranormal, led a technique called “the human pendulum” in the parlor. During this portion of the investigation, the group stands in a circle with three people in the center.

One person, the pendulum, stands with their knees bent and their upper body relaxed, so they can easily sway forward and back. The other two people stand in front and behind the pendulum with their hands up. Depending on how the spirits choose to answer, the person sways forward or backward to signal “yes” or “no” by touching the hands of the other two people.

At first, I was skeptical while watching others take turns being the pendulum. We would go around the circle asking yes or no questions. After watching for a bit, I decided to volunteer to be the pendulum.

As the group asked questions, my legs began to shake. At first I thought this was because I was standing with my knees bent, so I ignored it. After a few questions, the group determined a teenage girl was using me to communicate. With every question, I felt a gentle push. Until someone asked if the girl knew she was dead. At that point, I felt tightness in my chest like I was on the verge of a panic attack even though my mind was calm and clear.

I did not feel a push to answer if she knew she was dead. Then, someone asked if she was OK and I felt a slightly harder push backward, which indicated “No.” I asked to stop, but before I could finish the sentence I began crying. I have no idea why. One of the other investigators, Jeannie Green, walked me outside and talked to me while I calmed down.

Before the investigation started, Crowley warned the group that strong emotions are often felt while dealing with spirits. Some people cry, some can become enraged for seemingly no reason, he said.

My favorite part was the blind spirit box test. For this, I wore a blindfold and noise-canceling headphones. All I could hear were the voices coming through the Phasmabox, which is an app for Windows computers. The app is supposed to allow investigators to speak with the dead. I remain skeptical of this device, but I thought it was interesting, nonetheless.

I also loved learning about the history of the Harper House.

The Harper House, a former residence, belongs to the Historical Association of Catawba County. According to the association’s website, the Harper House was built in 1887 by Daniel Webster Shuler, the founder of Hickory’s first bank. The house is named after the Harper family, which was the last of seven families to reside in the home. The Harper family owned the house from 1923 until Dec. 21, 2000, when the historical association acquired it.

One of the more unique aspects of the Harper House, in my opinion, is the 1920s speakeasy located in the attic. Silhouettes, some with name plates underneath, are painted on every wall.

Since alcohol was prohibited from 1920 to 1933, people would gather at secret bars. The paintings on the wall were to discourage people from telling the police, since anyone who was allowed in the speakeasy could be identified by their name and silhouette, Crowley said.

I am not here to tell you that ghosts are real. I am still unsure of that myself but what I experienced was entertaining and creepy.