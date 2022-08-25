Report: Visitors spent $292 million in Catawba County last year

Travel and tourism revenue in Catawba County grew by nearly a third between 2020 and 2021, representing a substantial recovery following a pandemic-induced slump.

Visitors to Catawba County spent nearly $292 million in 2021, according to a report on the statewide impact of travel commissioned by Visit NC, which is part of the North Carolina Economic Development Partnership.

The 2021 spending was up from $220 million in 2020, according to the Hickory Convention Center & Visitors Bureau.

With the 32.4% rise in revenue between 2020 and 2021, the county moved closer to the $302 million in visitor spending recorded in 2019, which the convention center described as a record for Catawba County.

The largest spending categories in 2021 were food and drinks ($105.9 million), transportation ($62.8 million) and lodging ($58.9 million).

In addition, the researchers found the travel and tourism industries supported more than 2,200 jobs in the county and contributed $13 million in state taxes and $11.3 million in local taxes that year.

Catawba ranked 24th of the state’s 100 counties in terms of visitor spending in 2021, ahead of Gaston County and behind Nash County.

“Visitor spending was strong in Catawba County in 2021 despite most of the year we were still going through the unknowns of the pandemic, which shows the importance of tourism and the value it adds to our community,” Hickory Metro Convention Center & Visitors Bureau CEO Mandy Pitts Hildebrand said via a press release.

The convention center itself hosted 176 events between July 2021 and July 2022. The majority of these events were corporate and government conferences, various social, military, educational, religious and fraternal events as well as public shows, according to data provided by the convention center.

In addition, the convention center has sent its regional destination guide for the Hickory area to 44 states, Hildebrand said.