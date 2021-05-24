Report: Pedestrian struck by vehicle, Hickory police investigating

Hickory police are investigating a hit-and-run on U.S. 321 on Monday afternoon near the Waffle House restaurant.
Reports from the scene indicate a vehicle struck a pedestrian and left the scene. The victim reportedly suffered minor injuries, and the driver of the vehicle was quickly detained.
Catawba County EMS also responded to the call.
Kristen Hart
