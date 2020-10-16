Report: Hickory IHOP to reopen; timeline for restaurant unclear

The Hickory IHOP is among the 41 locations bought by a new owner who plans to reopen the restaurants.

The Hickory location owned by CFRA Holdings closed in April when CFRA filed for bankruptcy and closed all its restaurants.

This week, Sun Holdings, which operates about 1,000 chain restaurant and retail businesses in the U.S., bought 41 IHOP restaurants previously owned and operated by CFRA Holdings, according to a press release from IHOP.

The Hickory location on U.S. 70 was among those purchased and is going to reopen, according to an IHOP spokesperson. No timeline was given for its reopening. The restaurant was still closed as of Friday.

Sun Holdings also owns locations of many popular restaurants, including Burger King, Popeyes, Arby’s, Golden Corral, Cici’s Pizza and more. These restaurants are the company’s first IHOPs, the press release said.

"We take great pride in joining IHOP, an iconic brand that has built significant momentum in the industry in recent years," said Guillermo Perales, CEO for Sun Holdings. “Our goal is to ensure that each and every guest that walks into one of our restaurants receives the quality service and familiar experience they’ve come to expect from IHOP for over 60 years.”

