Report: Growth of retirement-age population expected to outpace growth in working-age population

Attracting younger people to the Hickory area is a major goal of leaders in Catawba County. Recent data on the aging trends of the community highlight what a tall task elected leaders face.

The spring edition of the Economic Indicators Newsletter, a publication of the Western Piedmont Council of Governments, included data on population projections for various age groups between 2020 and 2040.

The data itself comes from the North Carolina State Demographer based in part on information from the 2020 census. The North Carolina State Demographer is part of the state’s Office of Budget and Management.

The projections show the Hickory area achieving a growth rate of 6.2% by 2040, adding nearly 23,000 people for a total population of nearly 388,000.

The bulk of that growth is expected to be at the higher end of the age range.

While the young working age demographic of the Hickory Metropolitan Statistical Area (people between 18 and 44 years old) is expected to grow by 5.5% by 2040, the group of people aged 65 and older is expected to grow by 35%.

That figure covers the entire Hickory Metropolitan Statistical Area, which includes Catawba, Caldwell, Burke and Alexander counties.

The report also highlights the variations in the region when it comes to trends in both the young and older populations.

The shift in the young working age demographic is expected to range between a loss of nearly 10% in Alexander County to a gain of 13% in Catawba County.

Meanwhile, the growth in the 65 and older demographic is expected to range from 18% growth in Burke County to more than 54% in Catawba County.

Taylor Dellinger, a senior data analyst for the council of governments, said there are things that can be done for the area to approve upon the aging projections shown in the data.

He pointed to the number of open jobs in the community, which currently exceed the amount of available workers. While housing costs have risen, Dellinger said, the costs in the Hickory area remain below those in nearby cities like Charlotte and Asheville.

Dellinger also said the focus on improving quality of life through urban revitalization and creation of new amenities in some parts of the Hickory area will also put the area in a better position to beat those projections.

“At the end of the day, the numbers from the state demographer are a projection, and a lot can change in 20 years,” Dellinger said. “It will be interesting to look back and see how close these numbers are to reality in 2040 and how policy decisions that are being made now or in the last couple of years will impact population numbers going forward.”

Kevin Griffin is the City of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.

